An Early Look at the Air Jordan 5 "Concord"

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Nike’s catalog of footwear continues to expand, the Air Jordan 5 has remained a go-to model in Jordan Brand’s annual offerings. Lately, the silhouette has seen its low-top version receive plenty of attention...

hypebeast.com

sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus “Tuned Max” Borrows An Original Colorway

The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to unabashedly borrowing colorways from fellow Air Max classics, but this latest release doesn’t need to reach that far to make the connection. Inspired by the original “Celery” colorway of the Air Tuned Max, this upcoming Air Max Plus deftly adapts one of the most recognizable sneaker colorways of the late 1990s.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Sometimes the subtlest of changes can make the most drastic of differences. This upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is an example of these impactful modifications, because the simple addition of Fire Red has given a quick facelift to the Air Jordan 9. Grey is not a stranger...
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Virgil Abloh is a well-known, well-documented advocate of the Air Force 1. From “The Ten” to his Spring/Summer 2022 collection with Louis Vuitton, the designer has more than paid his respects to Bruce Kilgore’s beloved creation. And even in death (may his soul rest in peace), Abloh’s love is unrelenting, as the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is about to make its posthumous debut.
sneakernews.com

“Black” Patent Leather Meets “Pink” Accents On This Nike Air Force 1 Low

Over the last several years, customized Nike Air Force 1 Low pairs have become businesses for countless individuals across the globe. Throughout the 2000s, perhaps as a response to A BATHING APE’s multi-colored BAPE STAs, the Swoosh offered its iconic 1982 silhouette in hundreds of experimental styles. In the midst of its 40th anniversary, Bruce Kilgore’s legendary creation continues to experiment with color-blocking, materials and themes, with the latest proposition seemingly nodding to the mid-aughts. Shimmering black patent leather takes over everything from the mid-foot to tip-of-the-toe, while a light pink hue animates smooth panels from mid-foot to spine. White contrast enters the mix via the profile swooshes and oft-imitated sole unit, though nylon tongues and non-standard branding on the spine give the Air Force 1 a refreshing look.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look Jasmine Jordan’s Air Jordan 1 Pinnacle PE

As MJ’s daughter, it’s likely Jasmine Jordan has a sizable collection of PEs. One such pair was even seen on her feet about seven years ago — and as a release is, at this point, highly improbable, the only way we can enjoy the extremely rare Air Jordan 1 is through English Sole‘s photography.
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week

This week’s sneaker release calendar is packed with collaborations, rereleases and collectible silhouettes. The YEEZY 350 drops in “Bone” and “Onyx” followed by UNION LOS ANGELES‘ Nike Cortez. Fans of forward-thinking footwear, be sure to check out the Nike ISPA Link in “Black” and “Barley” colorways as well as the Free Crater Trail Moc Mule.
sneakernews.com

Releasing This Week: Jacquemus x Nike, AJ1 “Stage Haze,” And More

Midway into Summer and the releases are rapidly beginning to pick up, as brands the likes of Nike and Reebok are continuing to expand their collaborative and GR catalog. And if release dates hold, we’re in for yet another busy week, one full of Jordan Retros as well as a appearances by Jacquemus, Union LA, KANGHYUK, and more.
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Slides Into Summer With Yeezy Footwear & Baggy Blue Loungewear

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one does cozy street style like Lori Harvey. The model and skincare entrepreneur kept it casual as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Although its officially summer and the weather is starting to heat up, the fashion influencer proved that a sweatsuit is ideal for any season. Harvey was spotted out under the sunny skies in a vibrant blue ensemble. The loungewear set consisted of a crewneck that had long...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Three Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Slides Are Reportedly Restocking Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that three sold-out iterations of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Slides are making their way back to stores soon. The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared images of Kanye West’s popular Yeezy Slides in the tonal “Bone,” “Onyx,” and Resin” colorways. According to the account, all three styles will launch in July. The Adidas Yeezy Slide “Bone” debuted in December 2019 and was one of the first iterations of the slide to release. The style...
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 Low Points To The Mid ’90s With Grey, Black, And Volt

Although the Nike Air Force 1 Low officially debuted in 1983, it’s joined in on the 40th anniversary for Bruce Kilgore’s 1982 icon. Recently, the low-top variant of the made-for-basketball design appeared in a greyscale finish complimented by 1990s-reminiscent “Volt” flair. While not officially touted as a pair inspired by the original Air Max 95, the color palette is far too similar to Sergio Lozano’s 27-year-old design to be coincidental. The bulk of the Air Force 1‘s upper and sole unit indulges in either shades of grey or black, with the neon green animating branding on the tongue and the non-standard pull tab at the spine. Together, each aforementioned component further expands the sneaker’s already-extensive catalog of colorways, while also demonstrating that decades-old color combinations can still feel fresh in the modern day.
hypebeast.com

Two Colorways of the Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 Are Set to Release

According to reports, Stüssy Air Penny 2 release will come in two colorways. The latest addition to the streetwear imprint’s long lineup of Nike collaborations is set to reimagine Penny Hardaway’s second signature shoe and arrive this summer. Although no imagery has surfaced, we are now learning...
hypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Twist 2.0"

Jordan Brand has a tendency to bring back the general feel of past colorways to modernized makeups by executing minor design elements. And that’s certainly the case for the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG “Twist 2.0” which is arriving in the coming months as a follow-up to the first Air Jordan 1 High OG “Twist” iteration that was released back in 2019.
Footwear News

Ciara Colorfully Twerks With Pride on Bronco in Rainbow Shorts & Sneakers in ‘Jump’ Music Video Teaser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara celebrated the kickoff to LGBTQ Pride Month in style yesterday on Instagram. Ciara made waves on her Instagram for a “Jump” music video teaser where she’s seen twerking and breaking it down on a Bronco. The star sat atop the vehicle parked at a gas station dancing in tie-dye rainbow shorts. The performer moved to the beat, the video going viral for its head-turning ability and Ciara’s intense dance moves. The rainbow...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 9 "Olive-Concord" Drops Next Year: First Look

One of the more underrated Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. This was the first Jordan Brand shoe released while Michael Jordan was gone playing baseball, so it never really caught on the way the previous models did. Regardless, it is a shoe that is always getting new colorways, and there is no doubt that fans have been appreciative of these new offerings.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "Mars For Her" Rumored Release Date Revealed

Plenty of sneakers teasers have been coming down the pipeline for 2023. If you are a big fan of sneakers, particularly Jordan Brand, then you have a lot to be excited about right now. For now, it seems like 2023 is going to be an amazing year, and the Air Jordan 5 is most definitely going to be a massive part of that. Many of the Air Jordan 5s that have been teased so far have come courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, and they are all unique in their own way.
Footwear News

Karrueche Tran Lets Her Feet Breathe in Mesh Heels With Halter Neck Maxi Dress at ‘Hustle’ Netflix Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Karrueche Tran put a trendy twist on a breezy maxi dress for the world premiere of “Hustle” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The basketball drama, which premieres on Netflix next Wednesday stars Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler. Tran looked radiant on the carpet, posing in a smooth black dress that featured a shoulder-baring halter neck. The two-time Emmy Award winner turned up the simple look with statement accessories, including wavy gold earrings, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

