APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that happened in May. According to the department’s Facebook post, the hit-and-run crash happened on May 15 at 1:29 am at the 2800 block of South Jackson Street. They believe the vehicle is a 2002-2009 light-colored Toyota Camry. They are calling it a ‘significant crash’.

APPLETON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO