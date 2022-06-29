Gmail On The Web Is Getting A Facelift That Lets You Hide Apps

In February this year, Google announced a new integrated view for Gmail on the web with deeper Meet, Spaces, and Chat integration. Back then, you had to opt-in to try the layout, i.e., if interested, you had to manually enable the option to try out the new Gmail look. That's changing now, as Google is rolling out the new experience with a coat of Material You on top for a small section of users on an opt-out basis, meaning it will automatically enable the new UI for them. The layout is also being tweaked so as not to thrust Chat and Meet on users.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO