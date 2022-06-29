ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Gmail On The Web Is Getting A Facelift That Lets You Hide Apps

By Ewdison Then
SlashGear
SlashGear
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Google is finally rolling out the Material You...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

8 Types of Android Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone

There aren't many things as convenient as downloading apps on your phone. No matter your needs, there's probably an app available for it on the Google Play Store. However, this convenience is also the very thing that can end up making your phone slow and laggy. Over the years, your...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
itechpost.com

Android Users Beware: These Google Play Store Apps Spread Malware

Android users beware of these Google Play Store apps, even if they have more than a million downloads, as they spread malware. We have listed below some of the harmful apps found on the official app marketplace of Android, thanks to the recent discovery by cybersecurity researchers. Android Google Play...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmail#Apps#Design#Facelift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
knowtechie.com

How to change Gmail’s spam settings and customize the filter

Spam has become as certain as death and taxes, and email providers are in a constant war to keep our inboxes free of phishing attempts, malware, and unwanted clutter. That’s why understanding Gmail’s spam settings is important. While Gmail’s filter is good at sorting the junk from the...
INTERNET
The Independent

Prime Day Amazon devices deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on Ring doorbells, Fire sticks and more

Calling all deal hunters, it’s nearly time for Amazon’s annual shopping bonanza: Prime Day. The even is just two weeks away now, and will be kicking off on Tuesday 12 July at 00:01am and running through to 23:59pm on Wednesday 13 July. But, for those who can’t wait that long, Amazon has been dropping some early Prime Day deals.We’ve already spotted early deals on fitness products, tech products and Apple devices, among others. But for shoppers keen to grab a bargain on a Kindle or Echo speaker you will have to wait a little longer as Amazon hasn’t slashed the prices on...
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

11 useful iPhone hacks every user should know

IPhone hacks offer capabilities that, while not exactly secret, can get lost among the phone's features. Some features like the ability to change the default browser and hide unwanted apps are relatively new. Here are 11 of the most useful iPhone features you need to know. Now running the 15th...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Google is notifying Android users targeted by Hermit government-grade spyware

Hermit is a commercial spyware known to be used by governments, with victims in Kazakhstan and Italy, according to Lookout and Google. Lookout says it’s also seen the spyware deployed in northern Syria. The spyware uses various modules, which it downloads from its command and control servers as they are needed, to collect call logs, record ambient audio, redirect phone calls and collect photos, messages, emails and the device’s precise location from a victim’s device. Lookout said in its analysis that Hermit, which works on all Android versions, also tries to root an infected Android device, granting the spyware even deeper access to the victim’s data.
SOFTWARE
Android Police

Gmail’s new look will grace your inbox any day now

In February this year, Google announced a new integrated view for Gmail on the web with deeper Meet, Spaces, and Chat integration. Back then, you had to opt-in to try the layout, i.e., if interested, you had to manually enable the option to try out the new Gmail look. That's changing now, as Google is rolling out the new experience with a coat of Material You on top for a small section of users on an opt-out basis, meaning it will automatically enable the new UI for them. The layout is also being tweaked so as not to thrust Chat and Meet on users.
INTERNET
Mic

40 clever things on Amazon that make you look better with almost no effort

I’m a firm believer that looking good doesn’t have to require a ton of effort. Between work, errands, and social plans, who has time to spend hours in front of the mirror anyway? Luckily, these clever products on Amazon can actually make your beauty or grooming routine a breeze. From a set of teeth-whitening pens that are easy to use to a vitamin-packed hair serum that nourishes dry strands, these things provide great results in little to no time at all.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SlashGear

The Instagram App Is Finally Adding An Account Deletion Feature - Here's How To Use It

The Instagram app on iOS is finally adding a feature that lets users delete their accounts using an iPhone. Until now, users had to rely on the desktop client or open Instagram in a mobile browser in order to permanently erase their accounts. The move comes in the wake of a broader Apple App Store policy change that came into effect on June 30, ordering developers to offer an account deletion system in their apps if the apps allow users to create accounts (via Apple).
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Your iPhone Can Be Tracked Even When It’s Powered Off

Researchers at the Technical University of Darmstadt in Germany discovered that even when your iPhone is powered off, it can still be tracked. This discovery has many people concerned about what this means for them. These researchers also discovered that your iPhone might be vulnerable to hackers when it’s powered...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Your iPhone Has a Hidden List of Everywhere You Hang Out

You may or may not know, but your iPhone secretly keeps a list of all the locations you frequently visit. This feature is called Significant Locations. While some iPhone users think it’s helpful, others see it as a security risk. We decided to dig deeper and discover how Significant...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy