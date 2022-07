ALBION (WGME) -- Vandals reportedly caused $5,000 damage after destroying several beehives at Swan’s Honey in Albion over the weekend. According to the Bangor Daily News, the damage was discovered when workers went out to inspect the hives that had been placed on wooden pallets. Each pallet held four hives and each hive housed between 50,000 and 60,000 bees.

