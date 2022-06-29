2022 ESPY Awards: Charles Oliveira, Kayla Harrison and two UFC champs nominated for ‘Best MMA Fighter’

UFC 276 live stream results and play-by-play updates: Reigning Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, will defend his 185-pound belt against former heavyweight bruiser Jared Cannonier TONIGHT (Sat., July 2, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The victor moves on to defend the division strap against the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira, who are set to collide in a Middleweight title eliminator on tonight’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card. In UFC 276’s co-main event, current Featherweight titleholder, Alex Volkanovski, will look to distance himself from ex-division kingpin, Max Holloway, in their third (and perhaps final) five-round fight. In addition, UFC fan favorites Sean O’Malley, Robbie Lawler, and Donald Cerrone are all scheduled to compete this weekend in “Sin City.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO