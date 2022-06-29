2022 ESPY Awards: Charles Oliveira, Kayla Harrison and two UFC champs nominated for ‘Best MMA Fighter’
By Drake Riggs
MMAmania.com
4 days ago
The 2022 ESPY Awards are right around the corner and that means someone will be voted as the best mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. For those unfamiliar with the show, the ESPYs are ESPN’s yearly award ceremony. This year’s event will air live from Los Angeles, Calif., on ABC at 8...
Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya successfully defended his 185-pound title by out-pointing the clearly-overmatched Jared Cannonier in the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last Sat. night (July 2, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Watch the (cough) “highlights” here. “The Last Stylebender” walked out in...
Drake has once again thrown a massive bet down on a UFC main event, as the world-famous rapper is backing reigning UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, in his upcoming title defense against Jared Cannonier later tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The hype surrounding Alex Pereira is well-warranted as the former GLORY middleweight and light heavyweight champion gears up for a 185-pound showdown with Sean Strickland later tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Watch UFC...
Older fans of the sport may not be fan of all the young YouTube personalities running around chasing clout at UFC events these days, but at least we occasionally get to see one slapped upside the head. The Nelk Boys have become something of a fixture in the UFC world...
Israel Adesanya easily defended his UFC middleweight title last night (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Last Stylebender” cruised to a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier. Adesanya maintained distance and landed solid leg...
Sean O’Malley is not happy with the way his fight with Pedro Munhoz ended at UFC 276. He’s also not happy with the way the judges were scoring the fight. Or the way the UFC’s gloves encourage eye-pokes. He was just a pretty sour “Sugar” all around.
Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, is gunning for his fifth consecutive 185-pound title defense against one of his most dangerous opponents to date, Jared Cannonier, tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 276, which is taking place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Adesanya...
One of the biggest fight cards of the year will unfold later tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between current UFC champion Israel Adesanya and top contender Jared Cannonier, while a trilogy fight between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former division king Max Holloway will serve as the co-main event.
Israel Adesanya isn’t just defending his UFC middleweight title at UFC 276 tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, but he’s staring down a potential clash with rising contender and former kickboxing sensation, Alex Pereira. If Adesanya is able to defend his 185-pound belt against Jared...
Earlier this evening UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and his challenger Leon Edwards sat down to hype up their fight, which is scheduled for the main event of UFC 278 on August 20. The presser veered from cordial to jovial and was downright respectful at times. Both men complimented each...
Kayla Harrison has no ill will toward her former teammate, Amanda Nunes. With both women dominating their respective competition in recent years, an eventual match-up seemed like something that could slowly become realistic despite their friendship. In early 2022, Harrison tested the free agency waters but ultimately remained put in her fighting home, the Professional Fighters League (PFL).
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight rivals, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, collided for a third — and likely final — time tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Volkanovski and Holloway are far and away the two...
No. 10-ranked Bantamweight contender, Pedro Munhoz, was desperate to hold onto his position on the heels of back-to-back losses, but he had his work cut out for him at UFC 276 tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the form of fast-rising fan favorite, Sean O’Malley (No. 13).
Arguably the most important fight in the history of the featherweight division will unfold later tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as reigning 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski meets former champion Max Holloway for a third time in the co-main event.
This weekend (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276, the Middleweight and Featherweight titles will be on the line. Headlining the event will be reigning 185-pound kingpin, Israel Adesanya, who attempts to earn his sixth official title defense against a former Heavyweight, Jared Canonnier. In the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, a rivalry enters round 11 when Alexander Volkanovski looks to earn his third victory over Max Holloway.
Chaos nearly ensued earlier tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler were held back by security and a current UFC champion in the crowd. LIVE! Watch UFC 276 PPV...
Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is on location in “Sin City” for International Fight Week, where “The Eagle” was recently inducted into the promotion’s Hall of Fame for his unblemished record and dominant run through the 155-pound ranks. No question Nurmagomedov will also be in...
UFC 276 live stream results and play-by-play updates: Reigning Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, will defend his 185-pound belt against former heavyweight bruiser Jared Cannonier TONIGHT (Sat., July 2, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The victor moves on to defend the division strap against the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira, who are set to collide in a Middleweight title eliminator on tonight’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card. In UFC 276’s co-main event, current Featherweight titleholder, Alex Volkanovski, will look to distance himself from ex-division kingpin, Max Holloway, in their third (and perhaps final) five-round fight. In addition, UFC fan favorites Sean O’Malley, Robbie Lawler, and Donald Cerrone are all scheduled to compete this weekend in “Sin City.”
One of the biggest cards of the year will unfold this evening (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be led by two exciting title fights with massive implications. LIVE! Watch UFC 276 PPV On...
Ranked contenders are usually focused on their march toward the division title, not the online chatter from up-and-coming fighters like Sean O’Malley. Perhaps that’s why no one in the bantamweight Top 10 can be bothered with guest starring on the “Sugar” show. Even just to collect...
