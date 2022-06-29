Livingston Parish announces plan to expand Juban Road

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointments of eight new school leaders: Dawn Williams Alston as Principal of Bluff Middle School, Jelice Chatman as Principal of Lowery Elementary School, Karen Daigle as Principal of Galvez Primary School, Matthew Monceaux, Ed.D., as Principal of Dutchtown High School, Shawn Boudreaux as Assistant Principal of Sorrento Primary School, Shondra James, Ed.D., as Assistant Principal of Donaldsonville High School, Rebecca “Becky” Templet as Assistant Principal of Donaldsonville Primary School, and Johnathan Walker as Assistant Principal of East Ascension High School.
