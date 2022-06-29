ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Livingston Parish announces plan to expand Juban Road

By Falon Brown
wbrz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - It's another sign of growth in Livingston Parish. “Cook Rd. extension was the first new road that we’ve done in the parish in well over 100+ years. So, this will be our second one so I think...

www.wbrz.com

brproud.com

Major upgrades coming to Highway 30 in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — One highway in Ascension Parish is getting a major upgrade after getting millions of dollars from the legislature. “The sooner they do it, the better we’ll be,” stated longtime Gonzales resident Annie Hall. Hall is ready for the improvements coming to Highway 30.
brproud.com

2,000-lot subdivision in Denham Springs moves forward, concerns rise

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD)– A proposed 2,000-lot subdivision has stirred up controversy in Livingston Parish. Project planners have moved forward after getting approved for their preliminary site plan and submitted their proposal before the 60-day moratorium was enacted. The proposed subdivision called Deer Run is expected to be placed...
theadvocate.com

Bridge in St. Amant reopens after four-day closure from sinkhole

A highway bridge through the heart of St. Amant reopened Thursday following repairs to a sinkhole stemming from bank erosion that had shut the span for four days. State highway officials said the La. 431 bridge over Black Bayou reopened about noon. The bridge just south of St. Amant High...
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge engineering firm acquires another Baton Rouge engineering firm

Forte and Tablada, a Baton Rouge surveying and engineering firm, has acquired Boyd Holmes Engineering, a company that specializes in designing urban and rural bridges throughout Louisiana. In a news release, Forte and Tablada said Boyd Holmes Engineering has worked for 20 years with local municipalities and the Louisiana Department...
wbrz.com

New traffic monitors popping up around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - New traffic monitors popping up around Baton Rouge, making residents wonder what the innovations are bringing to the community. “So what these are is they're called permanent count stations,” explained Mark Armstrong, the mayor’s chief communication officer. You can spot one near busy intersections, businesses...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish government hosts Highway 30 Coalition

Ascension Parish government hosted the Highway 30 Coalition, Louisiana DOTD Sec. Shawn Wilson, and the area legislative delegation to discuss recent funding for improvements. The highway, located within the greater Baton Rouge area, is one of the state’s most critical economic development corridors and home to many industrial businesses.
wbrz.com

National EMS Academy announces training class dates to combat responder shortage

LOUISIANA - Dates have been announced for upcoming training classes led by Acadian Ambulance and the National EMS Academy. “These classes allow us to keep our ranks filled, which is vital to our company’s success,” said Director of the National EMS Academy Taylor Richard. “Hosting these variations of classes are not only allowing us to fill our open positions, but they are contributing to helping alleviate the national EMS shortage.”
brproud.com

New CEO chosen by Visit Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new CEO has been chosen by the Visit Baton Rouge board. On Thursday, the board voted to hire Jill Kidder as its next leader. Kidder is currently the president and CEO of Louisiana Travel Association. “We had the opportunity to spend time with...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Public Schools announce eight new school leaders

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointments of eight new school leaders: Dawn Williams Alston as Principal of Bluff Middle School, Jelice Chatman as Principal of Lowery Elementary School, Karen Daigle as Principal of Galvez Primary School, Matthew Monceaux, Ed.D., as Principal of Dutchtown High School, Shawn Boudreaux as Assistant Principal of Sorrento Primary School, Shondra James, Ed.D., as Assistant Principal of Donaldsonville High School, Rebecca “Becky” Templet as Assistant Principal of Donaldsonville Primary School, and Johnathan Walker as Assistant Principal of East Ascension High School.
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish kicks off annual utility assistance program

Iberville Parish Government began its annual utility assistance program last week, but Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso told the Parish Council that grant funds may not go as far as they have in recent years. The program kicked off last week for residents of Bayou Pigeon and Bayou Sorrell and...
wbrz.com

Mason's Grill announces new ownership after 24 years

BATON ROUGE - The owners of Mason's Grill, a popular Baton Rouge brunch spot, announced they are changing ownership after 24 years. New owners Rober and Christina Alamarie will be taking over the Baton Rouge staple that started in a small shop on Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Creators Mike and Shirlee...
GATOR 99.5

New Law: Cross Atchafalaya Basin Under 18 Minutes, Get a Ticket

I am not saying I have EVERY done this before, but I have recently taken a lot of trips to Baton Rouge for chemo. It became a challenge started by my dad. That's right, I'll blame him first. I can remember crossing the basin bridge as a teenager with just my permit, being scared to death to go over the speed limit there. My uncle in Baton Rouge would tell me sometimes they fly planes over the bridge to catch speeders. Course, then I discovered the Waze app and all bets were off. The speed limits on the Basin bridge are 60 for normal vehicles and 55 for commercial vehicles. This makes it the slowed game of "can I pass you" in the world!
theadvocate.com

Baker superintendent on way out after board rejects plan to extend contract to 2024

Barring further action by the Baker School Board, Superintendent De'Ette Perry is on her way out. While the plan to rebuild a flooded school was the main thing on the board's agenda Monday night, the panel voted 3-2 against a proposal to extend Perry's contract through the middle of 2024. Unless the board changes its mind over the next year, Perry’s tenure will end June 30, 2023.
wbrz.com

Kirby Smith demolition on track to be complete by end of summer

BATON ROUGE - The leveling of Kirby Smith is still in process and is set to be finished by the end of summer, right in time for school to start in the fall. “The demolition is in phases, and so typically it will be the top quadrant down to the 6th floor and then they’ll move to the other side, so it looks like a patchwork quilt at times," said Catherine David, Assistant Director of Residential Life at LSU.
