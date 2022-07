JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Costco is coming to town. A sign recently placed at the new World Golf Village location revealed that August 3 will be the official opening date. Action News Jax told you last month that the store would open in August. The membership-only warehouse super store will be the first one in St. Johns County. According to an initial proposal, it is slated to feature a liquor store, tire center and gas station.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO