Boston, MA

Celtics Lab 126.5: What can we expect from a Utah Jazz retool led by Danny Ainge and Will Hardy?

By Justin Quinn
 2 days ago
Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

With Juancho Hernangomez on the court, Will Hardy on the sidelines, and Danny Ainge running the front office, you would be forgiven if you mistook the Utah Jazz for the Boston Celtics. But the Bo Cruz connection aside, the hires of Ainge as the team’s CEO of basketball ops and more recently Hardy as head coach were no coincidence, the Salt Lake City-based franchise looking to steal a little of the mojo that helped Boston rise to the Finals contender they became in 2021-22.

What can the Jazz expect with so much Celtics brass running the show next season? Will Ainge be the right man for the job in Utah? How much will Boston and head coach Ime Udoka miss their assistant now that he’s been promoted?

Celtics Wire managing editor Justin Quinn appeared on Salt Lake City sports radio’s “KSL Unrivaled” show on 97.5 FM locally to talk about the Hardy hire, Ainge in charge of the Jazz’ retool and more.

Check out the clip embedded above or click here to listen, courtesy of the CLNS Media "Celtics Lab" podcast.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

NBA Analysis Network

