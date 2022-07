I spent my childhood on a small farm raising sheep, pigs, and chickens, with two geese that ran the operations, as they do. I tended my own garden and learned to show my sheep in the fair. My bus ride to school was an hour each way and my family knew everyone in town. As an adult, I’ve spent time in the city and the country, but I still prefer rural life. I know quite a bit of the challenges and benefits; our problems are experienced differently depending on where we live.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO