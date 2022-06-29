Kevin Stitt wins Republican nomination for governor in Oklahoma primary election.

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot has declined an opportunity to debate his main rivals in the Democratic gubernatorial primary later this week — a decision that was immediately condemned by opposition campaigns.
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: Shortly after Maryland Del. Jared Solomon (D-Montgomery County) was elected, safety advocate Kristy Daphnis said in a Facebook post that she met him at a Wheaton IHOP to propose a pedestrian safety plan.
D.C. is taking a new approach to July Fourth holiday safety this year, focusing as much on violence prevention as on fireworks safety. WTOP has compiled some useful guides for celebrating Independence Day. Mayor Muriel Bowser was joined Thursday by Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee, D.C. Fire Marshal Mitchell...
For the first time ever, Maryland watermen will soon be limited on how many bushels of male blue crabs they can haul daily from the Chesapeake Bay. With populations of blue crabs at the lowest level since recordkeeping began more than three decades ago, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that starting in July, commercial watermen will be limited to at most 15 bushels a day of male crabs in August and September.
The Prince George’s County Council unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would give some of the Maryland county’s older residents a 20% property tax credit. According to the legislation, residents 65 years old or older who have lived in their home for at least the last 10 years can apply for the credit.
MEETEETSE, Wyo. (AP) — A distress signal initially thought to be from a crashed aircraft led searchers to a backpacker who’d been mauled by a grizzly bear in a remote Wyoming wilderness, according to sheriff’s officials. No plane or helicopter had crashed but a crew preparing to...
The National Parks Service will once again host fireworks on the National Mall on Monday to celebrate the Fourth of July. This means that many roads in and around downtown D.C. will be closed. If you were hoping to avoid driving by using Metro, prepare for long wait times. That’s...
BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — Improving weather helped firefighters stop the spread of a Sierra Nevada wildfire that forced evacuation of several hundred people from their homes and injured 13 firefighters and a civilian, authorities said Thursday. The Rices Fire remained at 904 acres while containment increased to 20%, the...
It’s going to be a long holiday weekend travel-wise, which means most roadwork in the D.C. region will be suspended. There will be changes on Metrorail to facilitate travel downtown for Fourth of July festivities. WTOP has compiled some useful guides for celebrating Independence Day. The Maryland Department of...
Three people were arrested Thursday morning after a police chase, involving shots fired at officers, shut down lanes on Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland, for more than an hour, the police said. Police Chief Marcus Jones on Thursday afternoon said officers followed the three after their SUV was seen...
