James Lankford wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma primary election.

As one more reminder of what we’ve lost, the text of the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling is unlikely to console us. Even so, I recommend downloading the pdf. In the wake of its overturning, this beautifully written document – which reads like a long form essay – is not only interesting in itself but now seems like another sign of how much has changed over the last half century, in this case for the worse.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO