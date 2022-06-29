ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Mary Salley

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Students from 13 schools across the region came together Wednesday afternoon for some one-on-one communication with the international space center. It’s an “out-of-this-world” opportunity being offered by the Challenger Learning Center in Hazard. “This is something not many people get to do…it’s something unique,”...
ASHLAND, Ky.– King’s Daughters is pleased to welcome plastic and reconstructive surgeon Phillip Lackey, M.D., to its medical staff beginning July 11. Dr. Lackey joins plastic and reconstructive surgeon W. Bryan Rogers III, M.D., at KDMS Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Suite 105, 617 23rd St., Ashland, Ky. He will also see patients at King’s Daughters Medical Specialties, 1729 Kinneys Lane, Suite 202, Portsmouth.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You can help save a life on Friday, July 1!. WYMT is partnering with the Kentucky Blood Center to host a Summer blood drive. Donors can give blood in the Bloodmobile outside our station at 199 Black Gold Blvd. in Hazard from 3-7 p.m. Everyone who...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One member of the core that led Pikeville to a 15th Region crown has announced his next step. Panther guard Rylee Samons announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has committed to play at Tennessee Tech. Samons led Pikeville in 2021-22 with 15.4 points per game,...
Thanks to generous donors in our local community, King's Daughters Health Foundation recently awarded $19,000 in college scholarships to area students pursuing college degrees. The Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing Scholarship was awarded to five students pursuing degrees in nursing. The $1,000 scholarship provides assistance with the first year's...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Details surrounding funeral and memorial services for Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams have been released by Beard Mortuary. A procession will leave Saturday, July 2 at 8 a.m. from Beard Mortuary in Huntington, West Virginia. The procession will end at the West...
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Floyd County are gearing up for a weekend of fun with a carnival. The City of Prestonburg is playing host to a carnival from now until Independence Day, but officials say this is only a precursor to a weekend of fun. On Sunday evening,...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In 1993, Darian Hylton learned a life lesson he never forgot. A seamstress taught him how she would alter jeans or pants with zippers to allow better access for amputees or people using prosthetics. Though he said he did not retain the skills to do it...
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance will host its second annual Queen City Sparkler 5K Color Run and Walk on Friday in downtown Hazard. Registration begins at 7:00 p.m. with the race starting at 8:00 p.m. There is a $35.00 registration fee that includes a t-shirt but there is a limited number of shirts.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kids in Hazard now have another area to cool off this summer. The City of Hazard recently opened a splash pad next to the farmers market pavilion downtown, hoping to provide another space for kids to come and enjoy themselves during the warmer months. Hazard City...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Cruise In is making its way to Pikeville Friday, inviting car lovers to park, peruse, and pitch in to help the VFW. Kentucky State Police Post 9, the Appalachian Wireless Arena and the City of Pikeville partnered for the cruise-in, bringing live music, door prizes and more to Main Street and the arena parking lot.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources heard from several witnesses, including one Eastern Kentucky resident, during a recent hearing discussing important coal-related legislation, such as a bill that would shore up the mine cleanup system and another that would ensure abandoned mine land funding can be used for long-term acid mine drainage treatment facilities.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new holiday was celebrated in Lawrence County and Fort Gay, West Virginia Monday. ”In 1906, the first bridge connecting Louisa and Fort Gay, West Virginia was opened on June 27th, so we’re just kind of commemorating that,” Wes Kingsmore, Lawrence County Tourism Commission Chairman said.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple law enforcement officers were reportedly shot in southeastern Kentucky on Thursday, and a suspect is in custody. ATF Louisville said agencies were responding to a shooting scene and armed person barricading themselves inside a home. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene at 6:30...
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $1.8 million in discretionary transportation funding to help four local governments with road repairs and improvements. “These projects were thoughtfully planned, well-designed and will benefit the people of their communities,” Beshear said. “In addition to new pavement, the work...
FREEBURN, Ky. (WEHT) — Something big happened in a small coal town community in Eastern Kentucky over the weekend. Police say a man from out-of-state shot a woman Saturday, hospitalizing her. According to the Kentucky State Police, the Pikeville Post received a 911 call saying there was a shooting in Freeburn, a community in which […]
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky ambulance service has announced that it is closing its doors. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, Watts-Caney Fire & Rescue officials announced that the Watts-Caney Ambulance service is closing down. Officials with the department say that they are closing down because the...
Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout. A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police officer ends in Louisville after shots fired leading to the suspect’s death. Whitley County Farmers Market - 11:00 p.m. Updated:...
This manufacturing city on the Ohio River is the anchor for the fifth-largest metropolitan area in Kentucky, and part of the Tri-State Area, crossing over to West Virginia and Ohio. Ashland developed quickly in the late 19th century on the back of the pig iron trade, and as a riverport...
JUNE 27, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. HE WAS OFFERED A FREE VEHICLE RIDE TRIP, AND THEN WENT ON THE ‘BAD KIND OF TRIP’; AND NEARLY MURDERED A COUPLE: JAMES S LESTER, 32, OF HURLEY, VIRGINIA; WAS ARRESTED OVER THE WEEKEND IN PIKE COUNTY AFTER HE BEGAN SHOOTING AT A MAN AND WOMAN FROM THE BACK OF THEIR PICKUP, SHORTLY AFTER THEY WERE GIVING HIM A RIDE.
Comments / 0