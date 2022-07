Gervonta Davis(Instagram) Devin Haney is coming off a massive victory over George Kambosos, and Gervonta Davis won his fight against Rolly Romero by highlight-reel knockout. It only makes sense that the regular champion Gervonta Davis and the unified lightweight champion Devin Haney fight. The only problem with this fight is that Devin Haney is not a big name yet and won the titles but has no defenses. Gervonta has over a 90% knockout ratio, making him more interesting to watch. Many experts have said there is no need for a Kambosos rematch because Devin dominated. The next fight for both boxers should be to unify their titles.

22 HOURS AGO