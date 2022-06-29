ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield toddler dies in unattended hot car. His father killed himself afterward.

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40fh8l_0gP33qOO00

MIDLOTHIAN — Police in Chesterfield County are investigating the death of a toddler left alone in a hot car for several hours Tuesday and the subsequent suicide of the child's father after making the discovery.

According to police reports, the department began receiving calls shortly before noon Tuesday that an 18-month-old boy had died after being left unattended in a car. It was not immediately known how long the child was in the car or where the car had been.

Soon after those calls were sent, police began receiving more calls that a man in the 14100 block of Aldengate Road was threatening to kill himself over the child's death. When police responded, they found the child in the house and the man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in some woods behind the residence.

"At this point, the investigation indicates the father accidentally left the child in the vehicle for several hours," Chesterfield Police said in a statement. "When the father discovered the child deceased in the vehicle, he returned home and took the child inside the residence. He then exited the residence and shot himself."

The police report did not indicate anyone else was involved.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
City
Midlothian, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Toddler#Chesterfield Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

2K+
Followers
601
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy