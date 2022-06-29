ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1-year-old critical after near drowning in N.J., police say

By CBS New York Team
 2 days ago

1-year-old reported in critical condition after nearly drowning 00:23

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Police say a 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a backyard pool in Paramus.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday at a home on Beechwood Drive.

The child was pulled from the pool by his mother. She, police and EMS performed CPR.

He regained a pulse at Valley Hospital and was transferred to Mount Sinai Pediatric Hospital.

