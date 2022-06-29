City designates two historic districts in Cambria Heights 00:30

NEW YORK -- Queens now has two new historic districts.

The city's Landmarks Preservation Commission has given the designations to East 222nd Street and 227th Street in Cambria Heights .

Mayor Eric Adams says the 1931 Tudor and Storybook-style row homes are not only significant because of their appearance but because of what they represent to the community.

He says it's a predominantly African-American and Afro-Caribbean community and the area never had a designated landmark or district until now.