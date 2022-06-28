ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Caldwell, NJ

Harassing packages sent to former NJ home of Samuel Alito

By CBS New York Team
 2 days ago

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. -- New Jersey police say people have been sending harassing packages to the former home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

Authorities say erroneous information on the internet claims Alito still lives in West Caldwell. He moved in 2007 when he was confirmed to the high court.

Police say the current homeowners have no affiliation with Alito.

Alito wrote the court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade .

West Caldwell, NJ
