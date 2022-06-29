Severe Weather Statement issued for Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Macon The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Macon County in southeastern Alabama * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Davisville, or 8 miles north of Union Springs, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tuskegee, Davisville, Liverpool and Fort Davis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MACON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO