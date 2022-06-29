'I will never give up on her' - Lacrosse event raises funds in honor of 12-year-old who died of cancer
About 180 Long Island children took part in a sports event in Rockville Centre to honor a young girl who died of cancer. Mary Ruchalski passed away in 2018 when she was 12 years old from a rare form of pediatric cancer. Her mother, Carol Ruchalski, says she had a passion...
For the first 18 days of her hospitalization following her leukemia diagnosis at age 9, Lianna Raime, of Elmont, developed a routine. She would sit on her hospital bed, gaze out the window and tell herself she wouldn’t stay in the hospital forever, and that she would be able to go outside again one day.
From June 24 to 26, St. Agnes Cathedral brought back a hidden gem from its past: the bazaar. For the first time since the 1970s, the blacktop behind the elementary school was awash with neon lights, carnival games, food, music, and more as hundreds of residents celebrated one of the village’s largest gatherings since the Covid pandemic started in 2020.
She may not have been able to take the crown this time around, but Valarie Goorahoo, representing Valley Stream, made a strong showing at the Miss New York Teen USA 2022 in Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. She was named 2nd runner-up, holding her own among the 68 young ladies at this year’s competition on June 4.
NEW YORK — A mother of a groom lost a pair of dresses in transit and thought that she’d never get them back. But as CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday from Moynihan Train Hall, the goodness of people — and social media — helped lead to a happy ending.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s ‘Staten Island’s Best Dressed’ are photos from the Sweet 16 soiree of beautiful Gabriella Rosales, held at Angelina’s Restaurant, Tottenville. The Susan E. Wagner High School sophomore was surrounded by her family and friends for her special evening, thrown by her parents, Mirna and Angel Rosales of Willowbrook.
The family of a 15-year-old girl from the Bronx who didn't return home after taking a test at her high school said their missing loved one has been found. Police had been searching for Kyara Villa, and posted pictures of her in the Grand Concourse section on Monday. Her family said Tuesday evening that the teen had been found.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY – An emergency dispatcher with the Westchester County Department of Emergency Response helped deliver a baby girl on Sunday morning. This is the second baby that Dispatcher Alexander Dennett Sr. has helped to deliver from his communication desk. In the early morning hours of Sunday, June 26th,...
The St. Anthony’s Family Feast & Festival got underway Wednesday night with live music, rides, food, a circus act, and games. In its 29th year, the festival continues Thursday through Saturday on the grounds of Trinity Regional School in East Northport. The feast is sponsored by the Fr. Thomas...
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Xaverian High School graduated 325 students, including 66 Staten Islanders, during its 62nd commencement, which took place June 4 in the Christian Cultural Center, Brooklyn. The Rev. Sean Suckiel, the school’s chaplain, began the ceremony with an invocation. Xaverian President Robert Alesi of New Springville,...
Local resident and Mademoiselle of Patchogue employee Jake Lipponer was in a tragic car accident on Father’s Day morning. After working multiple double shifts at work, he was on his way to his favorite vacation spot, Cape Cod, for a week of relaxation. Unfortunately, now Lipponer is in critical condition and his life will be changed forever. Lipponer sustained a multitude of injuries, including breaks to his spine, femur, pelvis, right arm, left hand, as well as many other fractures throughout his body. He has already undergone major surgery and has multiple surgeries scheduled to stabilize and support his body. He is looking at a long road to recovery. Unfortunately, Lipponer was in between health insurance at the time of the accident and his new coverage was to start July 1. Friends have set up a GoFundMe in hope that it will help ease the financial burden that will be placed on Lipponer and his family. Over $50K has already been raised towards the $75K goal.
A woman was pulled out of the East River by a Good Samaritan Wednesday morning after she jumped into the water to save her dog. The woman was walking her dog at Hallett’s Cove Beach in Astoria at around 8:15 a.m. when the canine ran into the river to chase geese, according to sources.
An 8-year-old boy is still in the hospital fighting for his life as his family makes funeral arrangements to bury his grandmother, killed in a driver's out-of-control rampage in Brooklyn that injured three others. Police have made no arrests after two suspects in a speeding car Saturday night struck four...
Update June 28, 2022: The missing girl has been located. Read more here. Original story: THE BRONX (PIX11) — The mother and stepfather of missing, high school honors student spent Monday morning posting flyers in their Bronx neighborhood. “It’s like a nightmare,” the girl’s mom, Espaillat, told PIX11 News through tears. “It’s a nightmare.” The parents said […]
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a report of a fire at a strip mall in Richmond Valley on Thursday afternoon. About 60 members and 12 units were called to the “all-hands” fire at 240 Page Ave., according to a post on the FDNY Twitter feed.
