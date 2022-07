Lane County Commissioners, McKenzie River Chamber of Commerce board members, business leaders and area residents all joined in at Hendricks Park last Thursday to celebrate start of construction for two "McKenzie Gateway" signs. The signs - at each end of the Valley - were designed to help the McKenzie area as a tourism and business hub and help in the revitalization of the area after the Holiday Farm Fire in September 2020.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO