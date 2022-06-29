ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, OR

Ridin' the Rapids - June 30

By Ken Engelman
 2 days ago

From 2004 until the start of the pandemic in 2020, the United States lost a quarter (around 2,100) of its newspapers, according to a report from the University of North Carolina’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media. By the end of last year, another hundred were gone, the Poynter Institute reported....

theportlandmedium.com

Meth Stabilization Center Planned For Portland

The plans to have a meth stabilization center in Portland continue with zest. The center is moving forward more than two years after closures and delays. People under the influence of methamphetamine can receive safe treatment in this center once up and fully running. Meth has become increasingly deadly. Nearly 1,000 Oregonians died from meth use from 2019 to 2021, according to Oregon State Police. And in recent years, meth has become more toxic, cheaper, more widely available.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Fourth of July holiday in Oregon: What’s open, what’s closed, what are the transit schedule changes

Here’s a list of changes and schedules for services and government offices due to the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Looking for something to do this Independence Day holiday? We’ve got you covered from Medford to Ridgefield, to Pendleton and beyond, check out our list of rodeos, parades, and of course, fireworks across Oregon and southwest Washington: oregonlive.com/events.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations outpace June forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite predictions of a mid-month plateau, Oregon continued to see COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise through the end of June. On June 3, Oregon's chief forecaster released his report that forecast the latest COVID surge would top out on June 14. Since then, numbers have kept on going up.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Johnson defends 'City of Roaches' comments to New York Times

The Oregon gubernatorial candidate says she was talking about 'trash, not people' when talking to the New York Times.After receiving pushback on her comments made about Portland to the New York Times, Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson defended herself in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday. Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson, who is running as an independent candidate for Oregon governor, recently made the comment to a New York Times journalist in which she said the City of Roses is turning into "the city of roaches." Johnson also recently posted a statement to her campaign website,...
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon's Tillamook Coast Goes Bonkers with Fourth of July Happ's

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Just about the entire area of Tillamook County on the north Oregon coast is diving into some kind of Fourth of July revelry or another. More than just a few beach towns will be celebrating, and there's more firework shows compacted into this single coastal region than elsewhere in the state. (Above: fireworks in Rockaway Beach, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
TILLAMOOK, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Joe at The Big Float

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular summer event is getting ready to make a splash for the last time on the Portland waterfront. The Big Float is celebrating is 10th and last year on the Willamette River. The “last blast” will happen on Sunday, July 10, at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Portland's famous Salt & Straw addresses Roe v Wade decision

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s popular ice cream company Salt & Straw is voicing its concern after the overturning of Roe v Wade. “We are deeply disappointed and devastated over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. We know from experience that these types of restrictions put women’s health at great risk and we must act to protect the health and well-being of our team - and every woman in this country. As of today, Salt & Straw will reimburse travel expenses for all team members who need to travel to another state for health care services, including abortions. The safety of our team is, and has always been, our top priority and we remain committed to protecting their right to access the care they need.”
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Nearly 100 TriMet Bus Shelters Damaged

PORTLAND, Ore. — The glass panels on dozens of TriMet bus shelters have been damaged this month and the transit agency is scrambling to get them repaired. In June, there have been nearly 100 reports, which is more than April and May combined. “Most of the damage seems to...
PORTLAND, OR
cityoftangent.org

Missing Three Peacocks? 06/29/22

City Hall received a phone call about three peacocks in a person’s backyard. If you or someone you know are missing three peacocks, contact City Hall.
TANGENT, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Extremist Activist Casey Petrie Resigns and Takes Principal Position at Tigard Elementary School

As previously reported by the Advocate in the article Newberg School Principal Casey Petrie Refuses to Remove BLM Flags as Violent Protests Erupt Nationwide, Casey Petrie is a member of the extremist activist group Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd), which is a subgroup to Progressive Yamhill, a registered chapter of Indivisible.org. As a movement Indivisible endorses fringe Marxist ideologies, desires the defunding of police and closure of prisons, wishes for the eradication of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and pushes for the indoctrination of children into fringe sexual fetishes at a young age. Progressive Yamhill members have been proven to have given resources and funding to various Antifa groups operating in Oregon, especially those which attacked the Federal courthouse in Portland during 2020.
TIGARD, OR
clayconews.com

MISSING SWIMMER IN OREGON IDENTIFIED, NOT LOCATED AFTER ADDITIONAL SEARCHES

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the river. Multnomah County, OR (Last update, June 27, 2022) - On Monday, June 27, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol Unit and Dive Team performed additional searches for the swimmer that went missing on Sunday evening near the western edge of Lemon Island in the Columbia River.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

