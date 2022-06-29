ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Injured climber airlifted off the South Sister

By Barry McWilliams
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH SISTER: Deschutes County rescue personnel were busy mid-month after a 911 call from a hiker who had taken a fall and injured himself. At 6:54 p.m. on June 16th, a male from Ithaca, New York, advised he was stranded on the north side of the South Sister. According...

www.mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Comments / 1

Related
centraloregondaily.com

Fatal shooting near Alfalfa under investigation

Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Alfalfa that happened Thursday afternoon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a reported shooting on Bureau of Land Management land near Milepost 4 on Alfalfa Market Road. Deputies and Bend Fire and Rescue arrived to find a man’s body,...
BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 97 Fatal, Jefferson Co., June 30

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 361 and Hwy 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Ford Thunderbird on Hwy 361, operated by Mario Villagomez (31) of Prineville, failed stop entering Hwy 97 and collided with a red Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, operated by Martin Fox (65) of Manson, WA, that was northbound. Martin Fox sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Susan Fox (62) of Manson, WA, was critically injured and transported via air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend. Villagomez was transported with injuries to a local hospital. Hwy 97 and Hwy 361 were affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Fire & EMS, and ODOT.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Cougar spotted in Deschutes River Woods

A cougar was spotted Wednesday night in an area of the Deschutes River Woods. Sheriff’s deputies say it’s a reminder to be vigilant when outdoors and when encountering wildlife. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a Deschutes River Woods resident reported seeing the cougar in a vacant lot...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Semi gets stuck on one-lane bridge in Central Oregon

MADRAS, Ore. - A semi driver tried to cross a single-lane bridge late Tuesday night - without success, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Crews expect to have the truck removed and Pelton Dam Road back open by 3 p.m. Wednesday. "Please avoid Pelton Dam Road, which is the road...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
Deschutes County, OR
Accidents
City
Bend, OR
City
North Bend, OR
State
New York State
Local
Oregon Accidents
Deschutes County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN JEFFERSON COUNTY, OREGON

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 361 and Highway 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Climber#Mountain Rescue#Accident#The National Guard
KTVZ News Channel 21

Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
bendsource.com

Pilot Butte Fireworks Show

Fourth of July in Bend is infamous for its eclectic events and all-day party atmosphere. Checking out the Pet Parade is a must, and riding in the Freedom Ride at least once is a rite of passage for many Bendites on Independence Day. But the community event that reigns supreme is the Bend July 4th Fireworks Spectacular, which explodes over Pilot Butte every year.
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

BACK IN TIME - 1912: Citizens demand end of 'red light district'

1947: Prineville teen shooting 'just for fun' almost results in a tragic outcome 110 years ago June 27, 1912 In response to an appeal from e J. N. Crenshaw, secretary of the Citizen's League of Redmond, Governor West took a hand in seeing that the law against gambling and the underworld district is enforced. The following telegram was received from Crenshaw: "Citizens have appealed to the mayor and marshal to clean up red light district and stop gambling. The council, by unanimous vote, instructed them to do so. Being opposed, they have failed. Want advice how to remove them from...
PRINEVILLE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Target shooting sparks weekend fire east of Sisters amid dry conditions

With conditions growing increasingly dry, the first target shooting-caused fire of the season sparked in the Deschutes National Forest over the weekend. On Saturday, firefighters on the Sisters Ranger District responded to a wildfire reported at Zimmerman Butte, just east of Sisters, where some people were target shooting. “The folks...
SISTERS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

8-hour standoff with barricaded man at La Pine home ends in his arrest on numerous charges

An eight-hour standoff at a La Pine home that involved the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team ended early Monday morning with the arrest of a 42-year-old La Pine man on assault, burglary and other charges, deputies said. The post 8-hour standoff with barricaded man at La Pine home ends in his arrest on numerous charges appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Sheriff's Reports - June 30

June 18: 10:30 a.m: Burglary - 92100 block, Marcola Rd. A shop on a property was burglarized over the night. Undisclosed tools were stolen from the location. June 21: 11:00 a.m: Motor Vehicle Accident, Injury - Marcola Rd. & Parsons Creek Rd. 12:52 p.m: Assist Police Dept. - 90200 blk,...
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend’s 1st roundabout with protected bike lane now open

What is being touted as Bend’s first bicycle-protected roundabout opened Thursday evening. And the completion of the project is likely to be a relief to businesses in the construction zone. The roundabout at SE Wilson Avenue and SE 9th Street opened just before 6:00 p.m. The city says this...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County imposes public use restrictions on unprotected and county-owned land to curb wildfire threat

Deschutes County commissioners voted Wednesday to impose public use restrictions on unprotected lands within the county and on all county-owned land to help prevent human-caused wildfires. The post Deschutes County imposes public use restrictions on unprotected and county-owned land to curb wildfire threat appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
travelonlinetips.com

18 Best Places to Stay in Bend, Oregon

This stunning city set in central Oregon is the final word vacation spot for a lot of vacationers who wish to see the Cascade Mountains and the Deschutes River, and take a look at as many out of doors actions as potential!. In this put up, I’ll allow you to...
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy