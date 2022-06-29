Bronx polling site forced to send voters home after location mixup

Police are asking the public for help locating a 15-year-old girl from New York who reportedly went missing after taking an exam at her high school. The New York City Police Department said Kyara Villa, of the Bronx, was last seen at about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, in the area of 225 West 24th St. in New York City.

