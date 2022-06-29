Bronx polling site forced to send voters home after location mixup

NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 20-year-old woman who was pushing a stroller on Manhattan's Upper East Side was killed after an assailant shot her in the head. In a press briefing late Wednesday evening, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell shared preliminary details about the events. On Wednesday, June 29, at approximately 8:23 p.m., NYPD officers responded to a call about a person shot near 164 E. 95th St. When they arrived, they reportedly found the 20-year-old victim, who remained unnamed, unconscious with a gunshot wound to her head.
