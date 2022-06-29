Holmes Township Volunteer Fire Department respond to crash

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A massive fire broke out in Upper Sandusky Thursday, engulfing multiple buildings. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at Shotzy’s Bar & Grill in downtown Upper Sandusky Thursday afternoon. The initial call came in just before 2:00 p.m. Fire officials tell 13abc it...
Bath Township, Ohio — A Findlay woman was hospitalized with serious injuries following a semi rollover crash Thursday morning on Interstate 75. According to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 5:39 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Bluelick Road in Bath Township.
UPPER SANDUSKY—A beloved downtown eatery, Shotzy’s Bar and Grill went up in flames early Thursday afternoon. Surrounding businesses were also heavily damaged. Crawford County Now has confirmed that fire trucks have returned to the scene, and downtown is once again blocked off. While the cause of the fire...
BUCYRUS — On Friday, June 24 at 4:19 p.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called in regards to a one vehicle roll over injury crash with entrapment on Lincoln Highway just East of Oak Drove. Members of the Whetstone Volunteer Fire Department and Life First Ambulance Service...
A car collided with a buggy on state Route 47 just east of the Shelby County and Logan County line at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. The buggy was destroyed and its driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
Deputies recovered an abandoned bicycle on Berry Rd. in Howard. The bicycle was secured into evidence and a lost/found report was filed. Deputies as well as multiple fire engines were dispatched to a structure fire. June 29. Deputies were dispatched to a Utica area residence on a domestic violence call....
A search warrant was served early Tuesday morning at 537 North Oak Street in Kenton. The warrant was obtained by the Hardin County Crime Task Force, and it was executed by the Hardin County Special Response Team. Suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found at the residence and collected. One...
MANSFIELD -- A two-week-old infant has been found and her Mansfield mother is in custody after triggering an Amber Alert Wednesday night that encompassed at least 25 Ohio counties. At approximately 8:30 p.m., Baby Partin and Mandy Jaynes were located in the area of Interstate 71 and U.S. 30, according...
An unidentified driver was seriously injured following a high-speed pursuit and crash on Route 68 Monday evening just north of Bellefontaine. Deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle when the driver fled south on 68. The pursuit began a mile...
RICHLAND COUNTY—At approximately 6:15 PM this evening, an infant was the subject of an amber alert out of Richland County. Trusted sources have told Crawford County Now that this is baby number five for Mandy Jaymes, 38. According to sources, Jaymes’ fourth child was born at home in a bathtub because Jaymes struggles with addiction.
A motorcycle accident at around 11:40 this past Saturday night in Wyandot County claimed the life of a Morral couple. According to a release from the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 61 year old Robert Schrake Jr. was operating the motorcycle south on US 23 and struck a deer that entered the road.
BUCYRUS—Suspected Fentanyl and other drugs were seized in a drug bust at Waterford Glen. On June 28, the Bucyrus Police Department, along with the METRICH Enforcement Unit, executed a search warrant at #18 Waterford Glen in Bucyrus. The search warrant came after an investigation into illegal narcotics being used...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Between employee embezzlement and thefts of cigarettes, Columbus gas stations lost more than $51,000 in the first half of 2022, according to police reports. The hardest hit was Turkey Hill on North High Street, where, on Jan. 18, police reports show an employee had embezzled money orders worth $8,023. Turkey Hill […]
GALION – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Crawford County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. ODOT works with its contractors to reduce the size of work zones and open as many lanes as possible over holiday weekends. Work will continue as usual Tuesday, July 5, 2021.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman lost her baby in a wrong-way crash Monday on Interstate 270 near Easton, Columbus police said in an update Wednesday. Police said a 28-year-old woman was driving the wrong way on I-270 North just south of Morse Road at 1:20 a.m. and collided head-on with a Honda. Police […]
