NDDOT to get nearly $26 million for future electric vehicle fast-charging network

Swedish auto-manufacturer Volvo Trucks has started testing long-haul trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells that only emit water vapor, the company announced this week.The trucks will be able to tow 65 tons, travel around 1000 km (620 miles) and fuel up in less than 15 minutes, the company said.They hope to begin selling the trucks by 2030.Scientists have been interested in using hydrogen to power vehicles for decades because of the potential environmental benefits compared to fossil fuels.Traditional diesel fuel used in many trucks’s engines emits planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2), as well as nitrogen oxides, soot and other pollutants....
Comments / 0