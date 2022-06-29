NDDOT to get nearly $26 million for future electric vehicle fast-charging network

Rising fuel costs are a major concern for many people in the world. As much as we want the situation to improve, this dilemma will not end anytime soon. So expect to witness more consumers and businesses grapple with the situation. Many people are now feeling the impact at every trip to the gas station. Some commuters have started complaining about the higher transportation costs. The higher the gasoline prices are, the less spending money consumers will have. There are several issues to address but what most of us can do is find alternative modes of transportation to save money. One of the easiest solutions for everyone is simple: a bicycle.

