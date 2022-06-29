ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

OSP Reports - June 30

By Barry McWilliams
 2 days ago

June 25: 15:19: Crash, Non-Injury – Quartz Creek Rd. & Hwy. 1216E. Troopers assisted the Lane County Sheriff’s Office with a rollover crash. Information indicated female involved in the crash...

oregontoday.net

Stolen Truck, Lane Co., June 30

LCSO release – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying leads related to the theft of a full-sized truck and trailer. Sometime over the night of 06/27/22 into the morning of 06/28/22, a gray Ford F-350 dually pickup and attached white 20ft. Pace America enclosed cargo trailer was stolen from a location in the 91000 blk of North Coburg Rd. The trailer contained a large volume of various animal health products when it was taken. The involved truck is possibly displaying OR Plate #F171407 or OR Plate #637KXH. The trailer may be displaying OR Plate #HV46632. Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of the truck and trailer are asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1. Reference LCSO Case #22-3480 when calling.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

2 arrested; police seize multiple guns, narcotics and more than $11,000

EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene Police arrested two people Thursday following a narcotics and firearms search warrant. Police said SWAT, the Street Crimes Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Drone team performed the search warrant at 3272 Kevington Avenue an 2177 W. 7th Place. According to police, the Street Crimes Unit received multiple...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 20 Fatal, Linn Co., June 28

On June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide, operated by Mark Nelson (57) of Lebanon, lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT.
SWEET HOME, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Sheriff's Reports - June 30

June 18: 10:30 a.m: Burglary - 92100 block, Marcola Rd. A shop on a property was burglarized over the night. Undisclosed tools were stolen from the location. June 21: 11:00 a.m: Motor Vehicle Accident, Injury - Marcola Rd. & Parsons Creek Rd. 12:52 p.m: Assist Police Dept. - 90200 blk,...
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Woman who police say assaulted disabled young man arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who allegedly assaulted a young disabled man is back in jail today for incidents that police say occurred during the last two years, Springfield police said. The Springfield Police Department says that on June 15, officers responded to an incident on Daisy Street in Springfield....
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Three vehicle crash on Highway 99

EUGENE, Ore. -- Three vehicles are involved in an accident on Highway 99 between Awbrey Lane and Enid Road near Eugene. Police and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the wreck at about 3:15 p.m. today, June 28. Two trucks and one SUV are involved in the crash. One of the trucks is rolled over. Officials say there are injuries, but the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time. Traffic may be delayed as crews investigate.
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE VERSUS DOG COLLISION

An Arizona man was hospitalized after a motorcycle versus dog collision Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the accident happened at 8:10 a.m. in the 7600 block of Bullock Road in the Oakland area. A deputy arrived and found a motorcycle on the side of the road....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge, June 29

A 51-year old male wanted on an Attempted Murder charge in Coos Bay, was arrested by Law Enforcement Officers in Eugene after he jumped into the Willamette River Monday, June 27. Leslie Clarence Bennett III was already under surveillance when they attempted to contact him in the River Road area of Eugene shortly after 2 p.m. He reportedly jumped into the nearby river and swam downstream to an island. Shortly after 4 p.m., Bennett was taken into custody near Ayers Road, evaluated by medics and then released to police. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 27, was wanted on two-counts Attempted Murder II, four-counts Kidnapping I, Burglary I, four-counts of Coercion, two-counts of Menacing, three-counts of Strangulation, four-counts Assault IV, Assault II, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Tampering with a Witness, Endangering a Person Protected by Family Abuse Prevention Act Restraining Order, additional charges of 39-counts of Violation of Restraining Order, “awaiting extradition from Eugene.”
EUGENE, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

McK. Fire Report - June 30

June 21: 10:24: 38000 block, McK. Hwy. Medical, General. Patient Assessed, 1 Transported. 11:03: McK. Hwy./Quartz Creek Rd. Motor Vehicle Accident. Old Accident, No Patient. June 22: 12:42: 49000 blk, McK. Hwy. Medical, General. Patient Assessed, 1 Transported. 14:28: McK. Hwy./Page Ln. MVA. Non-Injury, Non-blocking. 17:43: 88000 blk, Whitsell Ln....
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

School Bus Crash, Lane Co., June 27

Friday morning at 08:43 hours, Lane County 911 dispatch received a report of a school bus crash on Marcola Road near milepost 4. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Mohawk Fire and Rescue, and Eugene Springfield Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Upon arrival, two occupants were located: an adult male driver and a single juvenile passenger. The adult male was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The juvenile was treated and released at the scene. The investigation continues, but initial indications point to the driver suffering a medical emergency, immediately preceding the crash. Emergency responders had Marcola Road closed for a little more than an hour, to accommodate emergency vehicles and personnel. At this time the roadway has been completely reopened and normal traffic has resumed.
LANE COUNTY, OR
eugenedailynews.com

Please help locate Missing Person – Ruth Skarlatos

Eugene Police and a local family are asking for the public’s help locating a missing, endangered woman: Ruth Skarlatos, age 68, is missing and possibly heading to the coast area and then north to Alaska. She is described as a white female, age 68, 5’6” tall, 160 pounds, with a medium build, shoulder-length and slightly wavy brown hair and brown eyes. She wears eye glasses.
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 20 IN OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. The preliminary...
SWEET HOME, OR
kezi.com

Springfield home gutted by explosion, fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A home is a total loss after an explosion and subsequent fire destroyed it, Eugene Springfield Fire says. Fire department officials say that at about 2 a.m. early this morning, June 27, crews responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at a house on Seventh Street in Springfield. The house was reportedly completely engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived, and the property was declared a complete loss. Officials say the Springfield Utility Board was contacted and shut off electricity to the building. Fire crews were able to contain the inferno after several hours and no other neighboring structures were damaged or lost, according to the fire department.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Eugene woman attacked with acid for third time in four months

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman in Eugene was the victim of an acid attack early this morning, and it’s the fourth time she has been attacked this way, according to Eugene police. Officials say the woman was most recently attacked at about 5:30 a.m. this morning when she answered her front door and a suspect threw acid on her. She was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital and treated for chemical burns.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Fire destroys part of stands at Oregon rodeo weeks before event

PHILOMATH Ore. (KPTV) - A large fire at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo on Monday night destroyed part of the grandstands just over a week before a large annual event. Firefighters responded to the scene around 10:50 p.m. to the sight of a large fire engulfing the arena’s seating. They were able to eventually extinguish the flames. But not before the grandstands sustained heavy damage.

