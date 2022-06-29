Unite for the Fight celebrates cancer survivors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Tuesday at the North Dakota State Capitol, the Unite for the Fight walk took place. The event was hosted by the Bismarck Cancer Center to raise awareness for cancer survivors...
Disinfecting wipes are now a part of everyday life in Bismarck Mandan. If you work out at the gym, you'll see them. I've never used them at the gym prior to the COVID-19 era, but that has all changed now. If you've ventured out to a movie of late, you'll find them out there as well. Cleaning your home with disinfecting wipes is now a must for many. Even most jobs have you cleaning your workplace with disinfecting wipes.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — No one was hurt in a Wednesday afternoon mobile home fire in Bismarck. Firefighters were called to the 700 block of South 12th Street around 11:50 a.m. where they found a mobile home on fire, according to a press release. Five fire department apparatuses and 18 firefighters assisted with extinguishing the fire.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck’s post office has been moving a bit slow lately — and most of that is due to the shortage of employees. Early Wednesday, we spoke with some people who voiced their concerns. “At our home, it gets delivered at various times. From...
U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer traveled to Grand Forks on Tuesday to talk energy and emerging missions at the Grand Forks Air Force Base. Cramer had been recuperating at his home in Bismarck since injuring his right hand while doing some yard work. The mishap resulted in the loss of the tip of his little finger – and it’s possible more of the finger may have to be removed.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fireworks are not allowed on Chain of Lakes, which includes New Johns Lake, Hecker’s Lake, East Park Lake and West Park Lake. Federal regulation restricts the possession or use of fireworks on Reclamation lands and water bodies. The McLean County sheriff and federal law...
2021 was a drought so this is Mandan's first year of reduced days. In August 2020, Mandan City Commissioners drew up a new ordinance banning the use of fireworks in the city on July 2nd. So starting in 2021, lighting fireworks will only be legal in Mandan city limits on July 3rd and 4th. They also reduced the times to noon to midnight on both July 3rd and 4th. Years past you could light off your fireworks until 2 AM on the morning of July 5th.
Have your plans been set, if not this 4th of July tradition is one to attend! Mandan, North Dakota is home to the World's Oldest Rodeo as the Mandan Rodeo Days celebrates its 143rd anniversary. A legendary event, the Mandan Rodeo dates back to first as a baseball game and pony races in 1879, with the first documented bronc riding competition held in 1882.
(Bismarck, ND) -- A 24-year-old Center man is dead after a collision with a BNSF train. North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of the pickup was towing a stock trailer with three head of cattle on 30th Avenue Southeast when he struck the side of the train. The impact happened Tuesday night, causing the truck and trailer to roll. None of the cattle in the trailer survived, and the man wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a recount underway for one of Bismarck’s most closely-watched elections. Prior to the June 14 election, there were ten candidates for three spots on the Bismarck School Board. Jon Lee, Josh Hager, and Emily Eckroth were the top three vote-getters. And Amanda Peterson was fourth by five votes — separated by two-hundredths of a percentage point. That means they’re doing a recount.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Miles McGrew on Aug. 1 will become the senior vice president of human resources at Basin Electric Power Cooperative. McGrew has more than 25 years of experience in human resources, international labor relations, mergers and acquisitions, operations with profit and loss responsibility and organization development and design, according to a Monday news release from the regional cooperative. McGrew has worked most recently as the vice president of human resources for Seaboard Triumph Foods, a Sioux City, Iowa company with about 2,200 employees.
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – It costs more to do just about everything these days. From filling our gas tank to filling our pantry; it even costs more to run a business. But one long-standing local business has found a way to adjust for the rising costs and keep the family legacy alive.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One is the head coach for the United States Olympic team. The other is now coaching with the Gophers. They are the Steiner twins. Two guys on the short list of best wrestlers in the history of the capital city. This week, local boys and girls wrestlers are getting firsthand instruction from them.
(Bismarck, ND) -- The owner of the Rugby Wind farm is being fined 24-thousand dollars for missing a state deadline to install light-mitigating technology. The state requires that wind farms use technology to keep the red lights on turbines from blinking all night and becoming a nuisance. The deadline to install the Aircraft Detection Lighting System was December 31st, 2021.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 37-year-old Bismarck man has been arrested on charges of burglary, terrorizing and aggravated assault following two break-ins in the capitol city Monday night. According to Bismarck Police, the man broke into two different residences on the 1100 block of West Capitol Avenue and the 1000 block of North 4th Street […]
The Missouri River is absolutely a real treasure. But getting close to it has always been a challenge. Back in 2001, there was a decent strip of sand down by River Road that I could take my daughter and her friends down to splash around. But by a river's very nature, it rises and falls year after year. Making access to the river pretty hit and miss. For over a decade now there have been talks of creating the first new North Dakota State Park in 25 years. The idea is to put it on around 300 acres south of Bismarck. KX News reports that the problem is the proximity of the park to the Missouri River Correctional Center.
DAWSON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The name of a Center, ND man killed in a Kidder County crash Tuesday, June 28th has been released. 24 year-old Cole Helmers was traveling northbound at an unknown speed on 30th Ave SE and struck the side of the second car of an eastbound BSNF train that was traveling approximately 50-60 mph.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he broke into apartments and terrorized people. Police say 37-year-old Thomas Edwards broke into two apartments Monday on the 1100 block of W Capitol Ave. and the 1000 block of N 4th St. around 10:30 p.m. They say Edwards terrorized two different people, but neither victim sought medical attention.
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Assault offenses are up, but drug and narcotic offenses, as well as DUIs, are down in the city of Mandan. The 2021 Mandan Police Annual Report was released to the public Monday and presents comprehensive statistical data of the last three years of reported information. Assault offenses were up 13% between 2020 and 2021, but drug and narcotic offenses were down 10% in the same time. Notably, the number of DUIs dropped slightly from 63 in 2020 to just 60 in 2021, a decrease of 5%. While COVID could be a contributing factor, Police Chief Jason Ziegler thinks there could be other explanations.
