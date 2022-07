MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s new mayor Tom Ross leaves behind an open seat on the council that will need to be filled by the city. The council can either have city staff hold a special election to fill the opening, or appoint a new alderman in fifteen days or more. They moved to appoint a temporary member at the July 18 meeting, and the position will go up for election in November.

