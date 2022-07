Further information was presented about the location of a teen’s body in Ozark County as her mother continues to stand trial for her murder. Tuesday was the second day for Rebecca Ruud’s bench trial at the Greene County Courthouse in Springfield on charges of first- and second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony.

