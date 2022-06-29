ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt wins Republican bid for re-election in November

 2 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma gubernatorial incumbent Kevin Stitt won his Republican bid for re-election, according to the Associated Press. Stitt beat out fellow Republican candidates Joel Kintsel, Moria McCabe and Mark Sherwood.

In November, Stitt will face off against Democratic nominee Joy Hofmeister.

Stitt is the 28th governor of Oklahoma, and he was elected in 2018. He assumed office on Jan. 14, 2012. His current term ends Jan. 9, 2023. Stitt is also a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and the second Native American to be elected as governor in the U.S.

Prior to be elected governor of Oklahoma, Stitt founded a mortgage company, Gateway Mortgage, in Jenks, Okla. in 2000.

