Burleson woman hit by stray bullet in a drug deal gone wrong

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An innocent bystander was killed in a drug deal gone bad in Burleson.

Police say 64-year-old Kathryn Bryan was driving home from work when she was hit by a stray bullet.

"It's absolutely disheartening to all of us," said Billy Cordell, Burleson's police chief.

According to Bryan's husband, Chuck she was a wife, mother to two sons and grandmother.

He went on to say she was a humble light of love in the world. She loved to cook, travel and sew.

Bryan was a chemical engineer and like every other day for the past 43 years, she would drive home to Arlington, but on Friday, she didn't make it home.

"An innocent bystander was a victim of a murder because of illegal drug activity," said Cordell.

According to police, just before 6 p.m. on Friday, two groups of men met to buy and sell illegal drugs using counterfeit money.

From top left: Gustavo Hernandez, Francisco Mejia and David Devaney, Sr. From Bottom left: David Devaney, Jr., Clint Dunlap and David Dever. City of Burleson

"So both sides of these transaction had preconceived plans to rip off each other," added Cordell.

The bad drug deal led to a chase and shots being fired on Wilshire Boulevard, one of the bullets hit Bryan while she was driving.

"They observed a hole in a windshield to that vehicle and an injury to the head of Katheryn Bryan consistent to that of a gunshot," said Cordell.

Police recovered 10 guns and four pounds of meth from the six men, who are facing several charges, four of them have been booked with capital murder.

"There was a preconceived plan to rob the other two put all of that together and then the crossfire an innocent bystander was killed," said Cordell.

Police are not looking for any more suspects.