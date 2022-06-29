ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson, TX

Burleson woman hit by stray bullet in a drug deal gone wrong

By Nick Starling
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLCLh_0gP30qV100

Drug deal gone wrong, stray bullet hits innocent woman 01:49

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An innocent bystander was killed in a drug deal gone bad in Burleson.

Police say 64-year-old Kathryn Bryan was driving home from work when she was hit by a stray bullet.

"It's absolutely disheartening to all of us," said Billy Cordell, Burleson's police chief.

According to Bryan's husband, Chuck she was a wife, mother to two sons and grandmother.

He went on to say she was a humble light of love in the world. She loved to cook, travel and sew.

Bryan was a chemical engineer and like every other day for the past 43 years, she would drive home to Arlington, but on Friday, she didn't make it home.

"An innocent bystander was a victim of a murder because of illegal drug activity," said Cordell.

According to police, just before 6 p.m. on Friday, two groups of men met to buy and sell illegal drugs using counterfeit money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GJAz_0gP30qV100
From top left: Gustavo Hernandez, Francisco Mejia and David Devaney, Sr. From Bottom left: David Devaney, Jr., Clint Dunlap and David Dever. City of Burleson

"So both sides of these transaction had preconceived plans to rip off each other," added Cordell.

The bad drug deal led to a chase and shots being fired on Wilshire Boulevard, one of the bullets hit Bryan while she was driving.

"They observed a hole in a windshield to that vehicle and an injury to the head of Katheryn Bryan consistent to that of a gunshot," said Cordell.

Police recovered 10 guns and four pounds of meth from the six men, who are facing several charges, four of them have been booked with capital murder.

"There was a preconceived plan to rob the other two put all of that together and then the crossfire an innocent bystander was killed," said Cordell.

Police are not looking for any more suspects.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Two men arrested after dropping off gunshot victim and fleeing from police

DALLAS - Two men were arrested after police said they dropped off a mortally wounded man at a Dallas hospital. On Wednesday night, a man suffering a gunshot wound was dropped off at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Oak Cliff. The victim, Lorenzo Demarcus Perez, 21, soon died due to his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas man arrested after allegedly stealing 5 Amazon trucks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After a nearly three month search, Dallas police located and arrested a man accused of stealing five Amazon trucks earlier this year.Police said that on June 30, 2022, officers with the Dallas Police Fugitive Unit arrested Mical Ford, 36, on several warrants.In addition to a parole violation, Ford was charged with four felony counts of theft of property, two counts of robbery, and unlawfully use of a motor vehicle.Ford carried out the thefts with Nakemia Bryant, 42, who was arrested in March. The pair are accused of stealing five Amazon trucks carrying packages worth over $15,000. Police allege that one of the drivers was assaulted by the pair.Officers had been searching for Ford since March and were finally able to locate and take him into custody thanks to a Crimestoppers tip.Ford is being held at the Dallas County Jail.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Burleson, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Burleson, TX
CBS DFW

5-year-old fatally shot in Parker County by child playing with gun

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A 5-year-old boy was fatally shot by another child as they played with a gun, authorities said.It happened on June 28 at a home in the 100 block of Woodie Way in Parker County just after 9 p.m.   The children's supervising adult told investigators a 9mm handgun with the magazine removed for safety was in a dresser of the master bedroom. The children were playing in another bedroom of the home when the adult left to check on another child in the living room. The adult told sheriff's investigators that's when a gunshot rang out. LifeCare paramedics arrived on scene and performed life-saving measures while the victim was taken to a local hospital.  But the child later died. Sheriff Russ Authier said the case is still under investigation.  "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this child," he added.  It's unclear whether authorities will file any charges in connection with the shooting. The sheriff's office didn't release anymore information. 
PARKER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Murder#Bullets#Guns#Stray Bullet#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

Man gets life in prison in fatal shooting of Texas officer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man was sentenced to life in prison in the 2018 fatal shooting of an undercover Fort Worth, Texas, police officer, prosecutors said. A jury on Wednesday gave Timothy Huff, 36, a life sentence without possibility of parole in the death of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. The Tarrant County jury found Huff guilty of capital murder Monday.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police find 2 adults dead in apartment, 2 children unharmed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two adults were found dead in an apartment in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Two children were also found in the apartment, unharmed.At around 12 p.m. June 29, Dallas police were called to the apartment. A man and woman were found dead. Police said the two were shot. Police said the two children are under the age of five. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact Detective Yahir Perez at yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-4735 and to reference case No. 116917-2022.This story is developing.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

ATF-Dallas Issues Stark Warning Amid Machine Gun Possession Conviction

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – A North Texas man who rapped about having a machine gun converter was convicted of possessing a machine gun in a federal court in Fort Worth. 25-year old Keidric Bbrown was pulled over by an Arlington police officer in mid-January after noting that his insurance had expired, According to a press released from the u-s attorney’s office.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Dallas police investigating shooting that left 21-year-old man dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night.At approximately 11:25 p.m. June 29, police were called to Methodist Dallas Medical Center after 21-year-old Lorenzo Demarcus Perez was dropped off with a gunshot wound.Officials said Perez was dropped off by unknown males and died a short time later due to his injuries.The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Irving police officer involved in shooting, suspect is dead

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving police officer was involved in a shooting June 29 at Baylor Scott & White Irving hospital.Irving police said that there is no threat to the community and the suspect is dead. During a press conference, police said a nurse noticed a patient inside an emergency room had a gun and was acting erratically. She alerted both hospital police and the Irving Police Department. According to officers, the suspect fired his weapon before they shot and killed him.There are no other injuries reported. This story is developing.
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

3 firefighters hospitalized, 1 woman arrested after Dallas house fire

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police have arrested a woman who officials say is responsible for starting a house fire that hospitalized three Dallas firefighters early Thursday morning.At 12:15 a.m. June 30, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire call at a home located at 2246 Mail Ave. in Northwest Dallas.When firefighters arrived at the one-story, wood-framed home, they saw smoke coming from the front and "heavy fire" coming from the side.After forcing entry through the front door, officials said firefighters were overcome by extreme heat and were forced to exit the home. However, one firefighter became disoriented during the process and...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Third Victim Dies in Dallas Triple-Homicide

A third person is dead following a shooting at a North Dallas apartment complex last month. Zamaurius Debase, 24, is the third victim to have died after someone opened fire on the morning of May 27 at The Timbers apartments. According to Dallas Police, officers arrived at the complex at...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police defend response to double homicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police are being pressed for answers after two small children were left in a northeast Dallas apartment for several days following their parents' murders.Jimena Nunez Sandoval, 24, was found murdered in the apartment along with her children's father David Deshawn Stewart, 27.Sandoval's relatives told CBS 11 that a neighbor called police after hearing gunshots at the Northridge Court apartments Sunday night. The couple's bodies weren't discovered until Wednesday."She heard scuffling in the apartment," said Sandoval's sister-in-law Lizette Faz. "She heard David screaming. She couldn't understand what he said, but she heard gunshots."Just hours earlier, the family...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
123K+
Followers
22K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy