Kevin Stitt wins Republican nomination for governor in Oklahoma primary election.

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republicans on Tuesday chose a former local official who pledged to keep politics out of running elections as their nominee for secretary of state over an indicted county clerk who gained national prominence by promoting conspiracy theories about voting machines. In spurning Mesa County Clerk...
DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton City Commission unanimously passed an informal resolution Wednesday that states the city won't prioritize the enforcement of abortion laws. Dayton city commissioners believe the state's six-week abortion pan with disproportionately affect underserved communities and women of color. The commission called it a good "first...
The California Reparations Task Force released a preliminary report outlining the effects of slavery and discriminatory policies that have impacted generations of African American Californians. Kamilah Moore is the chair of the task force and she joined host Lisa McRee on LA Times Today with more on her work. Many...
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of people applying for concealed-weapon permits in Los Angeles County has begun to rise following last week’s Supreme Court decision easing restrictions on them, the sheriff said Wednesday, adding that the county could potentially see as many as 50,000 such permits ultimately issued.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources heard from several witnesses, including one Eastern Kentucky resident, during a recent hearing discussing important coal-related legislation, such as a bill that would shore up the mine cleanup system and another that would ensure abandoned mine land funding can be used for long-term acid mine drainage treatment facilities.
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — Navy report reveals lax management, human error poisoned Pearl Harbor water. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many religious organizations have celebrated the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but not everyone in the faith community shares that same sentiment. Kentucky Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice is an advocacy group. They believe everyone should have access to reproductive procedures. Roe v. Was was recently...
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Lighting off your own fireworks may come with a $500 fine in Warren County. Local officials enacted an outdoor burn ban this week, which includes the lighting of fireworks in all parts of Warren County. What You Need To Know. Warren County is under a...
An approaching cold front could bring strong to severe storms across portions of the state Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will develop in northwestern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening. These storms could generate strong wind gusts and hail. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts for the...
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Newport Beach has taken steps to curb water use as California’s drought drags on, straining local and state supplies. The city council issued a level-2 water supply shortage this week, which means residents cannot use water from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in order to limit evaporation. Timers for landscape sprinklers must also be set for 10 minutes at a time.
