Illinois State

JB Pritzker wins Democratic nomination for governor in Illinois primary election.

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — JB Pritzker wins Democratic nomination for...

Democrats energized by tight race in GOP-leaning Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A special election in Nebraska was supposed to be an easy win for House Republicans. It instead was the tightest race in decades in the GOP-dominated district, boosting confidence among Democrats hoping to energize voters by tapping into public outrage over the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling.
LINCOLN, NE
Dayton commissioners pass resolution to deprioritize enforcement of abortion laws

DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton City Commission unanimously passed an informal resolution Wednesday that states the city won't prioritize the enforcement of abortion laws. Dayton city commissioners believe the state's six-week abortion pan with disproportionately affect underserved communities and women of color. The commission called it a good "first...
DAYTON, OH
Eastern Kentucky woman among those touting bills aimed at coal mine reclamation, cleanup

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources heard from several witnesses, including one Eastern Kentucky resident, during a recent hearing discussing important coal-related legislation, such as a bill that would shore up the mine cleanup system and another that would ensure abandoned mine land funding can be used for long-term acid mine drainage treatment facilities.
KENTUCKY STATE
Some Kentucky counties under burn ban ahead of Fourth of July

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Lighting off your own fireworks may come with a $500 fine in Warren County. Local officials enacted an outdoor burn ban this week, which includes the lighting of fireworks in all parts of Warren County. What You Need To Know. Warren County is under a...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Newport Beach tightens up water use

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Newport Beach has taken steps to curb water use as California’s drought drags on, straining local and state supplies. The city council issued a level-2 water supply shortage this week, which means residents cannot use water from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in order to limit evaporation. Timers for landscape sprinklers must also be set for 10 minutes at a time.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Severe storms possible in Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening

An approaching cold front could bring strong to severe storms across portions of the state Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will develop in northwestern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening. These storms could generate strong wind gusts and hail. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts for the...
WISCONSIN STATE

