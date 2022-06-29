JB Pritzker wins Democratic nomination for governor in Illinois primary election.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Newport Beach has taken steps to curb water use as California’s drought drags on, straining local and state supplies. The city council issued a level-2 water supply shortage this week, which means residents cannot use water from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in order to limit evaporation. Timers for landscape sprinklers must also be set for 10 minutes at a time.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO