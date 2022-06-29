Man dies after barricading himself in Fort Myers home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was found dead inside the attic of a Fort Myers home after barricading himself inside for hours.

The unidentified middle-aged man was suspected of aggravated battery and kidnapping, according to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD).

The incident occurred at 2810 Dunbar Ave, according to FMPD.

Officers attempted to execute a search warrant at 2 p.m. on the man prior to him barricading himself in the home. The man was outside, but fled into the residence and eventually the attic.

“We used everything we could to resolve this incident peacefully,” said FMPD Captain Shawn Yates.

FMPD brought in trained negotiators to try and coax the man out of the attic. Yates said they even used his sister, but still didn’t hear a respond.

“After a failed negotiation, after a several hour period of time, the SWAT team was brought in and we introduced chemical agent, tear gas, into the attic to try and get him to come out of the attic,” Yates said.

According to FMPD, officers attempted to tear gas him out of the home. When SWAT entered the home, they found him dead in the attic.

Police have not said how the man died or released his identity. According to Fort Myers Police, they requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to conduct an investigation in an effort for transparency.

No further details are available at this time.