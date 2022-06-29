LA prepares for grand reopening party of $588M Sixth Street bridge
By Christina Gonzalez
foxla.com
2 days ago
LOS ANGELES - It’s going to be quite the party. The reopening of the Sixth Street bridge connecting downtown Los Angeles with Boyle Heights is set for next weekend Saturday and Sunday, July 9th and 10th. It’s the much anticipated $588-million Sixth Street Viaduct Bridge which "will rival...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Officials in four cities in Los Angeles County were left scrambling to find alternative entertainment after they were forced to cancel fireworks shows days before scheduled Fourth of July celebrations. On June 25, the California State Fire Marshall raided the ExpoShows, Inc. warehouse in Mojave,...
An eight-story housing project that would replace a strip mall at the northwest corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Highland Avenue was considered in a virtual meeting on June 28 by the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council’s Land Use Committee, which voted to oppose the project until representatives of the developer meet again with homeowners associations in the surrounding community.
4th of July weekend is here! And if you are you friends wanted to set off your own fireworks in your backyard, you first have to make sure it is legal where you are. According to Patch, certain cities permit "safe and sane" fireworks. That means anything that explodes into the air, contains arsenic sulfide, chlorates, or magnesium, and is larger than 10 inches is now allowed.
Looking for a place to watch fireworks this Fourth of July? There are dozens of displays planned across Southern California, including many free events. Find a list of July 4 fireworks events in your county by scrolling down or clicking the following:. Los Angeles County. Information provided by the Los...
Bruce’s Beach will be returned to its rightful owners. The seaside property, located in Manhattan Beach, California, was previously owned by Willa and Charles Bruce—a Black couple who purchased the beach for $1,225 in 1912. The family would turn the land into a full-fledged resort for Black residents during a time when many beaches were racially segregated. They offered visitors everything from dressing tents and a lodge to a dance hall and a cafe.
LOS ANGELES - Fourth of July is just around the corner!. Here is a list of events happening across the Southland to celebrate America’s birthday. Join the City of Alhambra for a 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Almansor Park located at 800 South Almansor Street. Gates open at 4 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m. For more info click here.
The city of LA is taking steps to cut down on the number of trucks that cut through and operate in residential neighborhoods near the port of LA. The Los Angeles City council passed an emergency law yesterday to temporarily ban new trucking operations in some neighborhoods near the port of LA in Wilmington and Harbor City after residents complained trucking companies are idling in the street, creating traffic and noise and air quality problems.
“The LA Metro Board of Directors voted on Thursday, June 23 to pursue land-banking as a tool to prevent gentrification near its future transit projects,” reports Steve Scauzillo for the Los Angeles Daily News. Scauzillo explains the land banking concept, less common in Southern California than in other parts...
The homeless people in Los Angeles were removed from their camps last week to clear roads and make space for the arrival of the World Leaders for the Summit of the Americas. A picture depicting homelessness in Los Angeles, California.Frederic J Brown / AFP.
LOS ANGELES - Fourth of July is just around the corner. With that being said, don't forget to check your local ordinance to determine what's allowed and what isn't when it comes to lighting up some fireworks for America's birthday. Under California Health and Safety Code Fireworks Penalties, Section 12700,...
West Hollywood is known to be the local hot spot for bar-hopping and late night fun. This past Monday night, the WeHo City Council voted in a 3-2 win to extend the city’s last call time, which will allow bars to extend it from 2A.M. to 4A.M. The measure still needs to be approved by the state.
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Throughout the pandemic, navigating tenant protections...
Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
Silverado Canyon Cafe is located in the tiny town of Silverado in the hills above Orange County. It’s hard to believe that less than 20 miles from Disneyland, such a place still exists. The food here is your basic diner fare hamburgers, sandwiches, and breakfast items. Most customers are...
Everyone in Pasadena who knew him just called him John. For decades, John was a neighborhood fixture seen almost daily at the intersection of Pasadena Ave. and Del Mar Blvd., washing car windows, always with a happy smile on his face. But John passed away recently, and it was the...
EL MONTE, Calif. - A solemn procession set off from the El Monte Police Department headquarters Thursday morning en route to the Toyota Arena in Ontario, where a memorial service is scheduled for two El Monte police officers fatally shot in the line of duty. Officers and officials from throughout...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A national lifeguard shortage exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted communities to cut back on pools and hours. In other spots around the United States, swimming areas go without attendants. The American Lifeguard Association estimates the shortage impacts one-third of U.S. pools. Bernard J. Fisher...
