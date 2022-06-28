Report: Manchester City Hoping For Bidding War In Ko Itakura Transfer Battle

Manchester City are hoping to boost the price of defender Ko Itakura, who is linked with a number of clubs, according to reports. Borussia Monchengladbach have been the most interested in the Japanese defender, but talks have reportedly stalled.

Itakura joined the cityzens from Kawasaki Frontale in 2019, but is yet to play a senior game for the club. The centre back has spent two seasons on loan at FC Groingen and was loaned out to Schalke last campaign.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The Japan international impressed last season whilst at Schalke. The 25-year-old was a regular starter for the German club who were promoted after winning the 2.Bundesliga.

The newly promoted side opted against activating a clause in Itakura's loan to make his deal a permanent one, but his performances while in Germany have attracted a number of clubs. The club believed to hold the greatest interest in the defender are Borussia Monchengladbach, however their move for the former Kawasaki man may have hit a road block.

Bild are reporting that talks have stagnated between City and the German club as the sky blues are looking to raise Itakura's fee. Monchengladbach are believed to only want to pay as much as €6.5million for the Japan international, but interest from Premier League clubs has meant City are looking for a more substantial transfer fee for the 25-year-old.

Monchengladbach manager Daniel Farke already seems consigned to losing out on the defender, speaking after a training session he said: “You can never have enough players who bring new quality to the team but I’m also realistic to know that the talks are difficult.”

With it seeming likely that Itakura will leave the club, this has to be seen as a successful piece of business from the cityzens. The defender has never played a game for the club, and doesn't seem to be at the level required to break into the City squad, yet they are still set to make a sizeable profit on the centre back.

