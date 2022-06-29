President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin Dr. John Raymond on abortions in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Now that abortions are illegal in Wisconsin, groups like Planned Parenthood are helping women navigate abortion access out of state. "We have been overwhelmed with phone calls. We've seen almost double the amount of calls," said Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Wisconsin. "(Asking) where do I go, how does this work now, what about childcare, what about transportation? It's a whole new way of people accessing health care."

