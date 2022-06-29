ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin Dr. John Raymond on abortions in Wisconsin

By Jasper Appleton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin Dr. John Raymond joins Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to discuss the legal...

Comments / 9

Nurse from WI
2d ago

Today, our daughters have less rights than their mothers. Less rights than their grandmothers. This is absolutely unconscionable. People should be able to make their own health care decisions. This should not be political but it is. The fact POLITICIANS are now the ones making the decision for a woman is truly SICKENING!!

