Chip Shots Exclusive Golf Club Coming to Summerlin

C hip Shots shared initial art renderings of their immersive new golf concept with their social media followers. The mock up shows the modernized hub for golf enthusiasts to congregate, network, and entertain in the Summerlin area.

While not many details are known in its early stages of planning, the project comes from founder Keith Langlands who is local to Las Vegas. Chip Shots positions itself as an indoor golf experience and hub for professionals to network among other sporting enthusiasts.

Their website shares a copious list of on-site amenities including state of the art golf simulator technology, a restaurant and bar, regular entertainment, gaming, and ample space for socializing and holding meetings.

Chip Shots will offer corporate and individual memberships but pricing for exclusive access to the club is unavailable at this time. Chip Shots is also working on locations in Frisco, TX and Scottsdale, AZ.

Chip Shots will debut on West Flamingo and 215 in Early 2023 . What Now Las Vegas reached out to Chip Shots for additional information and will update with progress on the project as details become available. For now, follow Chip Shots on Facebook .

