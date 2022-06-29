ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Chip Shots Exclusive Golf Club Coming to Summerlin

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now Las Vegas
What Now Las Vegas
 2 days ago

C hip Shots shared initial art renderings of their immersive new golf concept with their social media followers. The mock up shows the modernized hub for golf enthusiasts to congregate, network, and entertain in the Summerlin area.

While not many details are known in its early stages of planning, the project comes from founder Keith Langlands who is local to Las Vegas. Chip Shots positions itself as an indoor golf experience and hub for professionals to network among other sporting enthusiasts.

Their website shares a copious list of on-site amenities including state of the art golf simulator technology, a restaurant and bar, regular entertainment, gaming, and ample space for socializing and holding meetings.

Chip Shots will offer corporate and individual memberships but pricing for exclusive access to the club is unavailable at this time. Chip Shots is also working on locations in Frisco, TX and Scottsdale, AZ.

Chip Shots will debut on West Flamingo and 215 in Early 2023 . What Now Las Vegas reached out to Chip Shots for additional information and will update with progress on the project as details become available. For now, follow Chip Shots on Facebook .



Keep up with What Now Las Vegas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

CJ Cup golf tournament leaves Las Vegas for South Carolina

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The CJ Cup golf tournament is leaving Las Vegas for South Carolina this fall. The PGA Tour announced the change in venue, saying this year's tournament will take place at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland the week of Oct. 17. Originally played in South Korea,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas airport to reopen aircraft viewing area on Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After being closed since April 1, 2020, Harry Reid International Airport announced that it will reopen the Sunset Viewing Area on Friday. According to a news release, the lot, located off Sunset Road near the intersection of Escondido Street, has been closed since April 1, 2020, as part of cost-containment efforts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Summerlin#Art#Tx#West Flamingo#Chip Shots
news3lv.com

MGM's Wild Wild Quest begins

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The scavenger hunt has begun. MGM Resorts kicked off its Wild Wild Quest -- a hunt for QR codes hidden across the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday. The scavenger hunt is set to run between June 29 and July 11, during which time QR codes will be unveiled in plain sight and in everyday objects at ARIA, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor, and Excalibur. Hints about where QR codes are hidden can be found online or on printed hint cards in guest rooms.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Barrett-Jackson to Auction 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392in Las Vegas to Benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Detroit

Barrett-Jackson to Auction 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 in Las Vegas to Benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Detroit. Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will help support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Detroit with the charity auction of a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 (Lot #3001) during the 2022 Las Vegas Auction, June 30 – July 2. To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise nearly $148 million for charitable initiatives around the world.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
news3lv.com

Things to do: 4th of July weekend in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — In celebration of the Independence Day holiday, Clark County is offering free swimming at outdoor pools and water parks that will be open on Monday, July 4. The list of County pools and water parks that will be open on July 4 is as follows:
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Barrett-Jackson’s 2022 Las Vegas Auction to Feature More Than 20 American-Built Collector Cars from the High-Octane Collection

Barrett-Jackson’s 2022 Las Vegas Auction to Feature More Than 20 American-Built Collector Cars from the High-Octane Collection. Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will auction more than 20 collector cars from the High-Octane Collection during its 2022 Las Vegas Auction, June 30 – July 2 at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Highlighted by classic American muscle cars, the High-Octane Collection features many American marques including Chevrolet, Ford, Mercury, Plymouth and Pontiac.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Fourth Of July Celebrations: Fireworks, Festivities and More

Fourth of July in Las Vegas: What’s a better way to celebrate our freedom than in the city that showcases the best of American culture — in our humble opinion, of course. During this time, the skyline on the Vegas Strip is dotted with trails of bursting light and sparkles that rupture in the atmosphere. And it’s not only The Strip that looks chaotic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Something Big Is Coming to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Strip

The Las Vegas Strip smells like a Grateful Dead concert. That's because while the city has legalized buying marijuana, it has not legalized consuming it outside of private residences. So, tourists can buy their pot, but can't smoke it in their hotel rooms, in casinos, or even in designated outdoor smoking areas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
What Now Las Vegas

What Now Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV
246
Followers
78
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Vegas's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowvegas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy