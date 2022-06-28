There Are No Words -- See Also

This is a tightrope to walk for firms. They have a diversity of views among their talent and clients. — Kent Zimmermann, a law firm consultant with the Zeughauser Group, in comments given to Reuters as to why more Biglaw firms haven’t taken a public stance on the Dobbs decision, which overruled Roe v. Wade and took away a constitutional freedom that had been precedent for almost half a century. Robert Kamins, a consultant with Vertex Advisors who works with law firms, echoed Zimmermann’s thoughts, saying firms must be “very cautious” when speaking about the case. “They have to make sure that they are being thoughtful about it,” he said. “What is the business impact? What is the client impact? What is the recruiting impact? There are lots of things to think about.”

