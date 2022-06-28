ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There Are No Words -- See Also

By Kathryn Rubino
abovethelaw.com
 2 days ago

Those Are Some Fast Contracts You’ve Got There:...

abovethelaw.com

abovethelaw.com

How Much Do Solos And Small Firm Lawyers Make?

Biglaw tends to get most of the headlines when it comes to associate pay. And at least when it comes to starting salaries, compensation at the largest law firms is relatively transparent. But what about other lawyers — how much do they make? After all, most attorneys in private practice...
abovethelaw.com

Innovation At Law Firms -- Yuk

I love the concept of innovation but hate the use of the word, as it stands for so many pointless exercises in futility. I won’t get into them here — if you want to read articles that are well-intentioned but completely useless, subscribe to The Harvard Business Review. There you will get 5,000-word articles with more about innovation and less about useful outcomes than you can stomach, no doubt. Sorry to beat on my alma mater, but they can take it.
Fortune

Experts warn never put this on your résumé—regardless of what job you’re applying for

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
#No Words
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Fidelity National Info?

Fidelity National Info's (NYSE:FIS) short percent of float has risen 76.64% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.05 million shares sold short, which is 1.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Bank of America

Bank of America BAC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bank of America has an average price target of $48.0 with a high of $55.00 and a low of $45.00.
abovethelaw.com

We'll Be Waiting A While On Ginni Thomas's Testimony -- See Also

Use this as a starting place to identify and capture the key requirements for your organization. Justice Taney Is A Disgrace To The Profession:Penn Law finally gets the memo. Joining The Legal Profession Won’t Require Knowing About This SCOTUS Term: At least for the July 2022 bar exam. Discretion...
NewsBreak
abovethelaw.com

Law Firm Talent Competition Will Hinge On Firms’ Ability To Help Lawyers Work Smarter, Not Harder

America’s law firms have not been immune from the disruptive forces of the Great Resignation. Roughly 33 million Americans quit their jobs between spring and the end of 2021 as the twin forces of pandemic and career burnout caused many to rethink their careers. Law firm associate turnover rose to record levels, with 23.2% of associates leaving their firms as of November 2021, according to the 2022 State of the Legal Market Report from Thomson Reuters and Georgetown Law. Many firms have responded by raising starting salaries and offering signing bonuses. In fact, salaries have now climbed so high that the report concludes that lawyer recruitment and retention is now the greatest risk to law firm profitability.
abovethelaw.com

Are Virtual Court Proceedings Here To Stay? All Signs Point To Yes.

COVID-19 changed everything; no matter how you look at it, things will never be quite the same. Since the start of the pandemic, s. ocial distancing required creative thinking by lawyers and judges. This is because the only way to continue practicing law and maintaining business operations throughout the pandemic was to take advantage of remote working technologies, including virtual court proceedings.
abovethelaw.com

6 Ways Firms Can Win With Legal Tech In An Uncertain Market

In today’s world, firms need to be planning for a new future filled with a host of challenges. These include ensuring high performance in a virtual or hybrid setting, building expertise in unfamiliar areas, meeting client demands for virtual communication, and increasing productivity. The good news is that these...
abovethelaw.com

Why Aren't Biglaw Firms Publicly Denouncing The Dobbs Decision?

This is a tightrope to walk for firms. They have a diversity of views among their talent and clients. — Kent Zimmermann, a law firm consultant with the Zeughauser Group, in comments given to Reuters as to why more Biglaw firms haven’t taken a public stance on the Dobbs decision, which overruled Roe v. Wade and took away a constitutional freedom that had been precedent for almost half a century. Robert Kamins, a consultant with Vertex Advisors who works with law firms, echoed Zimmermann’s thoughts, saying firms must be “very cautious” when speaking about the case. “They have to make sure that they are being thoughtful about it,” he said. “What is the business impact? What is the client impact? What is the recruiting impact? There are lots of things to think about.”
abovethelaw.com

The Complex Buying Process (Part II)

I covered how understanding the tactical, strategic, political, and personal needs of each stakeholder can help someone navigate an organization to understand how to align stakeholders and to secure executive leadership support. This month, I’ll cover the journey from signing the contract for a solution to the successful implementation that...
TechCrunch

Speechmatics raises $62M for its inclusive approach to speech-to-text AI

Last week I wrote about an AI startup that’s building technology that can alter, in real time, the accent of someone’s speech. But what if the AI goal instead is to make it possible for people speaking in whatever way they do, to be understood just as they are, and to remove some of the bias inherent in a lot of AI systems in the process? There’s a major need for that, too, and now a U.K. startup called Speechmatics — which has built AI to translate speech to text, regardless of the accent or how the person speaks — is announcing $62 million in funding to expand its business.
Fstoppers

5 Questions To Ask on a Discovery Call

You’ve received an enquiry from a potential new client and you’re looking forward to booking them in. Here are five questions to ask on your discovery call to make sure you understand what the client needs and that you can quote for the job accurately. It can feel...
abovethelaw.com

Legal Departments Are Moving Faster And Faster As Pandemic Accelerates Contracting Process

It’s never a good idea to say “putting aside the death and human misery,” but putting aside the death and human misery, the COVID-19 pandemic spurred far-reaching positive changes to business and daily life that we’ll be grappling with for years. Yeah, even after typing it that sounds awful, but you get the idea. Courts rethought time-consuming “cattle call” appearances, firms leaned into video conferencing in lieu of unnecessary travel, lawyers began imagining a work-from-home hybrid model… the small adjustments we all made to this tragedy continue to resonate.
TechCrunch

A 7-step method for running effective pitch meetings

Tal developed his methodologies in the course of leading five startups over more than 20 years. His biggest success story was invi Labs, a smart messaging app that was acquired by Google in 2018, which integrated the technology into Google Messages. By the time he stepped down as product manager in 2020, the platform had more than 600 million users worldwide.
Fast Company

When the push for ‘cultural fit’ creates a DEI blindspot

When you’re hiring new candidates, how much do you prioritize cultural fit? Your answer to this question may depend on whether you’d consider your company’s culture a broth or a gumbo. A broth has exactly one consistency and flavor, while a gumbo features distinct ingredients, each one...
