Basketball has taken Bales from Unaka to Utah State

Aaron James Hiscutt, our beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend passed away suddenly on Monday June 27, 2022. Aaron was born on July 23, 1997, in Kingsport, TN. He was born with CHARGE Syndrome, and some might say he had special needs. The word special does apply to Aaron. Aaron lighted up everyone’s day, each and every day of his life. Where one may think he was limited, it was quite the contrary! Growing up he played T-Ball, traveled, went to Young Life Family Camp, rode the waves at Hilton Head, played in the Sullivan South High School Band, participated in POP Arts, Access ETSU (would have been entering his second year), Supercats Bowling League, horseback riding at Small Miracles, Sparkle Squad at DBHS, Mafair Youth Group and much, much more. Aaron was a faithful member of Mafair United Methodist Church. Aaron changed lives for the better of everyone with whom he came in contact. It was once said to Aaron’s Dad, “maybe Aaron was not the one with the disability, maybe it is us!”

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO