Logan, UT

Basketball has taken Bales from Unaka to Utah State

By JEFF BIRCHFIELD jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Bales has come a long way from Unaka to Utah State, both in time and distance. In less than a decade, Bales has gone from playing basketball for the Rangers at Snavely Gym to being the director of player development for the Aggies at their 10,000-seat-plus arena. From a distance...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

BTE World Footbrake Challenge XVI coming to Bristol

The best footbrake racers in the country will be at Bristol Dragway June 30-July 3. BTE World Footbrake Challenge XVI is celebrating 16 years racing down the Thunder Valley drag strip. The event features $15,000-to-win races on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and attracts racers all over the United States — even from the West Coast.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Busy weekend of local racing scheduled

Whether you want to watch stock car racing, dirt track racing or drag racing, there’s plenty of motorsports action this holiday weekend. Kingsport Speedway has its Fan Appreciation Night scheduled for Friday night with a fireworks display afterwards. The NASCAR Weekly Racing Series program at the 3/8-concrete oval is headlined by a 60-lap Late Model Stock feature.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bryant named Health Professions dean at Northeast State

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has named David Bryant as dean for the Division of Health Professions. He had served as the division’s interim dean since 2019. Bryant’s call to emergency medicine grew from a young age. He grew up in the business, you might say. His...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Community Scrapbook: Turtle Derby 2022

Today's Community Scrapbook features photos from the 2022 Kingsport Lions Club Turtle Derby. The fun and successful Turtle Derby, hosted by dedicated volunteers from the Kingsport Lions Club, was held Saturday, May 28, at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport. This year’s event honored the memory of a very special Lion and was named the Greg Lubrano Memorial Turtle Derby.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Billy Ray Lane

Billy Ray Lane, 83, born on May 7, 1939, died on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, doing one of the things he loved the most – mowing the yard. A loving husband, dad, and papaw, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, working outside and watching westerns. He served in the United States Amy from 1959 – 1962. He graduated from ETSU and worked at AFG and General Shale.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Raleigh

KINGSPORT - Linda Raleigh, age 74 of Kingsport, TN, was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Linda was born on February 11, 1948 in Kingsport, TN to Charles and Effie Bass. Linda was married to her most cherished and beloved friend, Dave Raleigh, for 54 years.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Deadline is nearing to register to vote in Tennessee's August election

If you are not qualified to cast a vote in Tennessee, election officials say now is the time to do something about it. The deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 4 elections is July 5. That’s when voters will be going to the polls to decide county general election contests for courthouse offices and state and federal primaries for legislative seats.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Tyler St. John Salyers

DUNGANNON, VA - Tyler St. John Salyers, born July 7, 1986, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday June 22, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Dungannon First Baptist Church. A celebration of Life service will follow with Pastor Larry Beavers officiating.
DUNGANNON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Aaron James Hiscutt

Aaron James Hiscutt, our beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend passed away suddenly on Monday June 27, 2022. Aaron was born on July 23, 1997, in Kingsport, TN. He was born with CHARGE Syndrome, and some might say he had special needs. The word special does apply to Aaron. Aaron lighted up everyone’s day, each and every day of his life. Where one may think he was limited, it was quite the contrary! Growing up he played T-Ball, traveled, went to Young Life Family Camp, rode the waves at Hilton Head, played in the Sullivan South High School Band, participated in POP Arts, Access ETSU (would have been entering his second year), Supercats Bowling League, horseback riding at Small Miracles, Sparkle Squad at DBHS, Mafair Youth Group and much, much more. Aaron was a faithful member of Mafair United Methodist Church. Aaron changed lives for the better of everyone with whom he came in contact. It was once said to Aaron’s Dad, “maybe Aaron was not the one with the disability, maybe it is us!”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan Commission’s discussion of pageant funds turns ‘chaotic’

BLOUNTVILLE — A 20-minute discussion/debate over a resolution proposing $1,000 county-funded scholarships for the next Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County went from something simple to something complicated and ended with the sponsor rolling the issue to next month. The simple-to-complicated description paraphrases County Attorney Dan Street as commissioner...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Herald-Journal

U.S 91 resurfacing begins, delays expected between Smithfield and Idaho border

U.S. Highway 91 is getting a $3.5 million remodel between Smithfield and the Idaho-Utah border this summer. According to the Utah Department of Transportation, crews are resurfacing the road by placing a chip seal surface along the entire corridor. The project began last week and while drivers can expect reduced...
Kingsport Times-News

Carmon F. Patrick

Carmon F. Patrick, 89, a former resident of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, June 27, 2022, at his residence in Knoxville, TN surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN

