ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

James Lankford wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma primary election.

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — James Lankford wins Republican nomination for...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
Washington Examiner

These bad candidates threaten Republican Senate success

A serious threat could hurt the Republican Party's chances of gaining more Senate seats this November. It's called bad candidates. The Republican Party is in a favorable position. It's a midterm election, and Democratic President Joe Biden has a horrible (39.5%) approval rating, according to FiveThirtyEight. Also, the Senate is split 50-50.
NFL
Vox

2 winners and 3 losers from the Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Utah, and New York primaries

The last big primaries of June took place on Tuesday as voters in Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, Illinois, New York, Mississippi, and South Carolina headed to the polls. Former President Donald Trump’s election lies were, once again, on the ballot in several Republican primaries, while progressives faced off against moderates in key Democratic districts. Tuesday’s contests also included some tight gubernatorial match-ups, face-offs between Republican and Democratic incumbents due to redistricting, and some surprising runoffs in the South.
ILLINOIS STATE
CNBC

GOP Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker admits having 2 more 'secret' children — now says he has 4 kids

Herschel Walker, former pro football star and current Republican nominee from Georgia for the U.S. Senate, confirmed he has two more previously unknown children. Walker's disclosure is the second time this week that the candidate, who has been repeatedly publicly critical of African American absentee fathers, has been forced to admit he had children out of wedlock after media reports of their existence.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lankford
PBS NewsHour

2022 Oklahoma Primary Election

Republicans in Oklahoma are picking two U.S. Senate nominees on Tuesday. A crowd of high-profile GOP contenders is vying to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe, including former President Donald Trump’s former Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Scott Pruitt, who resigned from his Washington post under a cloud of ethics scandals. Other candidates include Rep. Markwayne Mullin; T.W. Shannon, the state legislature’s first Black House speaker; and Luke Holland, Inhofe’s longtime chief of staff.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Drummond defeats incumbent O’Connor in Republican primary for attorney general of Oklahoma

Gentner Drummond defeated incumbent John O’Connor in the Republican primary for attorney general of Oklahoma on June 28, 2022. Libertarian candidate Lynda Steele is running in the general election, but no Democratic candidates filed to run. According to Ben Felder in The Oklahoman, “Libertarians have never won a statewide race in Oklahoma, giving the Republican primary winner a sizable advantage in November.” Republicans have held the office of Oklahoma attorney general since voters elected Scott Pruitt (R) to the position in 2010.
OKLAHOMA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Lankford wins GOP primary in race for U.S. Senate seat

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. James Lankford won Tuesday’s GOP primary outright in his race for reelection to another six-year term in the U.S. Senate. Lankford, 54, defeated Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, 30, and Joan Farr, 67, of Broken Arrow and will be a heavy favorite to defeat the Democratic primary winner in November’s general election.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#U S#Primary Election#Election State#U S Senate#The Associated Press
Axios Denver

Kirkmeyer, Aadland win Denver-area congressional primaries

Colorado Republicans picked the two candidates they hope can retake the U.S. House.By the numbers: As of 8:12pm in Colorado's new 8th Congressional District, Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer — who has called herself the go-to candidate on agricultural issues — had secured the nomination with 40.94% of the vote, per the AP. Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann, who values "America-first" policies, ushered in 22.78% of the vote.Weld County commissioner Lori Saine, who has held the most conservative record in the race from her time as a state lawmaker, stood at 19.64%. In the rare open-seat race for Colorado's competitive 7th Congressional District,...
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

I read the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling to see what we lost. Everyone should

As one more reminder of what we’ve lost, the text of the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling is unlikely to console us. Even so, I recommend downloading the pdf. In the wake of its overturning, this beautifully written document – which reads like a long form essay – is not only interesting in itself but now seems like another sign of how much has changed over the last half century, in this case for the worse.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Axios

Sen. Mike Lee wins Utah GOP Senate primary

Incumbent Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) defeated his GOP challengers Becky Edwards and Ally Isom in Tuesday's Republican primary election for U.S. Senate, AP reports. Why it matters: Lee, who is seeking his third term in the U.S. Senate, will now move forward to compete against independent candidate Evan McMullin in the general election in November.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy