ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

State rests its case against State Auditor, defense proceeds with witnesses

By Delaware Public Media
delawarepublic.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state wrapped up presenting its case in the State Auditor corruption trial. But Kathy McGuiness’s attorney Steve Wood is seeking to frame testimony from Chief Special Investigator Franklin Robinson in a way that undermines the structuring charge - focusing on the search warrant executed at her office last fall containing...

www.delawarepublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Register to vote Pennsylvania: Deadline before primary election

(WHTM) – Heading into the Pennsylvania Governor and U.S. Senate election it’s important to check if you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania. If you would are not registered to vote and want to participate in the November 8, 2022 election, the deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is October 24, 2022. The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is November 1, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Pennsylvania court blocks Gov. Wolf’s bridge tolling plan

A state court on Thursday permanently blocked Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding with three Pittsburgh-area municipalities that argued that his administration had violated procedures in getting to the advanced stage of considering the idea. A panel of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Pa State Rep. Kail’s Resolution to Create Investigative Select Committee Passes Judiciary Committee

(Official Photo of Josh Kail) (HARRISBURG, PA)As efforts continue to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, Rep. Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington) announced his resolution to create the investigative Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order passed the House Judiciary Committee today. “As the lawlessness continues in Philadelphia, we have heard many...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
sauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Man Accused of Threatening Pa. Congressman

A 65-year-old Lower Saucon Township man has been charged with threatening a U.S. Congressman from central Pennsylvania, according to police and court documents. According to a police Crimewatch post and a criminal complaint filed in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04, Dennis John Hough of the 1800 block of Leithsville Road was charged last week with Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another (Misdemeanor 1) and Threats and Other Improper Influence in Official and Political Matters (Misdemeanor 2).
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

Record voter turnout for Pennsylvania Senate, Governor races

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The May Pennsylvania Senate and gubernatorial primaries had some of the highest voter turnouts in decades According to Franklin & Marshall College’s Polling & Opinion Center, voter turnout for Republicans was the highest for a Pennsylvania midterm primary since 1994, and for Democrats the highest since 2002. Nearly 40% of Republicans turned […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Mcguiness
WITF

Pa. House Republicans want to block state funding for the University of Pittsburgh over fetal tissue research

The proposed ban complicates budget negotiations as GOP lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf try to complete the process before the June 30 deadline. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Jersey Mike’s pays $24K in penalties for violating child labor laws, feds say

Ten Jersey Mike’s locations allowed 14- and 15-year-old employees work more hours and later than is permitted by child labor laws, federal officials said. Jersey Mike’s agreed to pay $24,660 in civil penalties to settle allegations that the sandwich shop chain let 14-and 15-year-olds work past 7 p.m. on school days, past 9 p.m. in the summer and more than three hours on school days, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarepublic.org

State legislature passes Grant-in-Aid bill

Lawmakers pass the state’s Grant-in-Aid bill, The record $69.4 million grants package is the last piece to Delaware’s 2023 spending plan. More than $14 million will be spent to support county paramedic services and the bill sets aside millions for local volunteer fire departments. But much of the...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Auditor#Conflict Of Interest#Corruption#Politics State
northcentralpa.com

State Police name new lieutenant to Montoursville, Troop F

Harrisburg, Pa. – Twenty-one members of the Pennsylvania State Police were recently promoted to Major, Captain, and Lieutenant and were recognized at a promotion ceremony in Harrisburg on June 21. Travis W. Doebler promoted to Lieutenant. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Travis W. Doebler...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

PA Contractor Ripped Off $86K From Clients, AG Says

A contractor in Pennsylvania has been charged after he accepted deposits to build elevators in six residents' homes but never did any of the work, authorities said. Michael Bloom, of Williamsport, agreed to the projects, which totaled $86,110, AG Josh Shapiro said. He provided little or no services in return and refused to give his customers refunds.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
CBS Philly

‘This Is Hatred, This Is Foul’: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, Teachers’ Union Denounce Legislation Targeting LGBTQ Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the teachers’ union condemned bills in Harrisburg that would affect the LGTBQ+ community. Two passed the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday. One would restrict what Republicans call “sexually explicit content.” Another restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Krasner called the bills “despicable.” “We hope and expect that they will be vetoed because this is hatred, this is foul,” Krasner said. “People are already hurt. They are already hurt because they have been singled out, they have been pointed out. They have been told they are not good enough and none of that is true.” The district attorney said the Pennsylvania legislature should concentrate on the gun violence epidemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WITF

Pennsylvania primary voters turned out in record numbers. Here’s what drew some of them to the polls.

Whether the high-profile races for governor and U.S. Senate motivates voters to turn out this fall is an open question. WITF strives to provide nuanced perspectives from the most authoritative sources. We are on the lookout for biases or assumptions in our own work, and we invite you to point out any we may have missed. Contact us on our Trusting News page.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Doug Mastriano touts 3-part plan to fight opioid abuse, including harsh sentence

Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano called Monday for a three-pronged attack on Pennsylvania’s ongoing opioid epidemic including harsh mandatory minimum sentences for drug dealers whose sales result in fentanyl-related deaths, a new statewide reporting and mapping system for all drug overdoses, and expanded state funding for faith-based recovery houses.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy