SR 179 TURN LANE IMPROVEMENTS AT BEAVERHEAD FLAT ROAD

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It appears neighborhoods in Flagstaff have avoided any severe flooding due to the monsoon. A “shelter-in-place” order was in place for Mt. Elden Estates but it was lifted around 4:30 p.m. A flash flood warning that was issued for new wildfire burn scars north of Flagstaff has also expired. Light rain fell on the upper part of the Pipeline Fire but no damage has been reported. Areas that was burned by the Museum Fire three years ago got up to an inch of rain but there hasn’t been any flooding down to the neighborhoods. Officials say mitigation work has helped. Rain is tapering off, but more could occur throughout Wednesday night.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO