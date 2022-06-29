Study: More people need E.R. care after playing with fireworks

Sixteen and 17-year-olds are more than three times more vulnerable to developing a cannabis addiction than adults, researchers have found.However, they may not be at increased risk of other mental health problems related to the drug, the small study suggests.The findings indicate that adolescents who used cannabis were no more likely to have higher levels of subclinical depression or anxiety than adults who use cannabis.Additionally, they were not more vulnerable than adult users to the associations with psychotic-like symptoms.Given adolescents are also at a greater risk of experiencing difficulties with mental health than adults, they should be proactively discouraged from regular...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO