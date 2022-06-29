Study: More people need E.R. care after playing with fireworks
By MATT GEPHARDT, KSL TV
KSLTV
2 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — A report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission may throw a wet blanket on your 4th of July plans – or at least make you think about bringing a wet blanket with you just in case your family’s celebration adds to a troubling...
Cannabis use is connected to a higher risk of hospital or emergency care admission, claims a new study published in BMJ Open Respiratory Research. New findings come amid a legalization trend with 19 US states having legal adult-use markets and some 36 allowing medical marijuana. Cannabis legalization is also catching up globally. Last year, Luxembourg became the first European country to legalize cannabis cultivation for personal use, while Malta became the first on the continent to officially legalize cannabis. Germany might be next in line to go fully recreational, say industry experts. More recently, Thailand became the first South-East Asian country to decriminalize marijuana.
A business in Kooskia that sells supplements, such as colloidal silver, violated federal law and regulations, according to a warning letter issued by the Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA inspected C R Supplements last year, between Dec. 6 and Dec. 10. That inspection and a review of the business’s website and Facebook page found "serious violations" of federal law and regulations, according to the letter, sent to owner Susan Hull on April 20.
The post FDA warns North Idaho business of ‘serious violations’ with its sale of mineral supplements appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
