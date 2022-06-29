ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Be Advised: Paso Robles Conducting Rapid Response and Active Shooter Training

Training will be at Kermit King Elementary from about 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 29

PASO ROBLES — Active shooter and rapid response incidents are increasing across the United States. In order to stay prepared for this type of event, The Paso Robles Fire Department and Paso Robles Police Department will be conducting a rapid response and active shooter training exercise on June 29. Scenarios will be conducted at Kermit King Elementary from about 1 to 4 p.m.

Residents living or visiting the area of Kermit King Elementary, 700 Schoolhouse Circle, should not be alarmed by the increased presence of law enforcement and fire personnel in the area. Both the Fire Department and Police Department are committed to the safety and well-being of all citizens within our community.

