COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Late June and early July heat and humidity combo continues to give daily afternoon rain/storm chances. THURSDAY: Variably cloudy and not as hot today as highs should stay in the upper 80s. Isolated to scattered downpours and a few storms will likely begin forming after 2p. Rain chances will likely persist past sunset and could last as late as midnight for some.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO