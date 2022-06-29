ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man transported to East Idaho hospital after being gored by Yellowstone bison

By Yellowstone National Park News Release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zghkd_0gP2vxBP00

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A Colorado man who Yellowstone National Park officials say got too close to a bison was thrown by the animal while trying to get himself and a child away from danger.

The 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family near Giant Geyser in the Old Faithful area on Monday when a bull bison charged the group, park officials said.

A video of the encounter posted on social media appeared to show the man was behind the bison when it charged other members of his party. The man ran up and appeared to be trying to keep himself between the bison and his family when the bison pursued a child who was running away.

The man grabbed the child and was thrown by the bison while still holding the child. They both got up and ran away.

The man was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for treatment of injuries to his arm, park officials said. His name was not released.

The incident is under investigation.

This is the second time this year that a visitor got too close to a bison and the animal responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual, park officials said.

On May 30, a woman from Grove City, Ohio, got within 10 feet (3 meters) of a bison before it gored and tossed her, causing a puncture wound and other injuries.

Bison are unpredictable, have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal and can run three times faster than humans, park officials said. The park requires people to stay more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals, including bison and moose, and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves.

Comments / 7

Related
mybighornbasin.com

Yellowstone Confirms Colorado Springs Man Injured by Bison

Yellowstone National Park releases additional information on the victim of a brutal bison attack near Old Faithful captured on film and trending online. On Tuesday evening, Yellowstone officials sent a press release confirming a 34-year-old male from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was gored by a bull bison. The incident occurred near Giant Geyser in the Old Faithful Geyser Basin on June 27.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Idaho State Journal

Yellowstone bison gores Colorado man, causes arm injury

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A Colorado man who Yellowstone National Park officials say got too close to a bison was thrown by the animal while trying to get himself and a child away from danger. The 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family near Giant Geyser in the Old Faithful area on Monday when a bull bison charged the group, park officials said. A video...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Idaho State
NBCMontana

Canadian charged with causing $5.5 million Montana wildfire

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Canadian resident is facing a federal charge after allegedly causing an 11,000-acre, $5.5 million wildfire in Montana. The United States Attorney's Office filed a case Monday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls against Darrel Lynn Swanson for one misdemeanor count of leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished.
MONTANA STATE
kmvt

Man watched as Sugarloaf Fire flames burned near his house

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many residents of the Magic Valley could see the smoke coming west of Eden Wednesday afternoon. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says they will have control of the Sugarloaf Fire, which was at 5,000 acres at one point, by 8:00 p.m. Thursday,. While structures...
EDEN, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone Park#Goring#Accident#Giant Geyser
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Fish and Game rescues 5-foot long sturgeon from Blackfoot canal

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. At approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Idaho Department of Fish and Game personnel from both the Southeast and Upper Snake Regions responded to reports of a sturgeon trapped in a canal in Blackfoot. When personnel arrived, the sturgeon was...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Wake Up Wyoming

Drive The Most Remote Road In Wyoming

Late June of 2022 I took off in my little Cessna 172 from the Casper Wyoming airport, heading to the town of Lander. I was traveling with a few other airplanes on a weekend group fun flight. The rout took us between mountain ranges and over wide open Wyoming desert...
CASPER, WY
Idaho State Journal

Power line issue causes brush fire, blackout in Pocatello area

POCATELLO — An issue with a power line caused a brush fire and power outage in the Pocatello area on Thursday night. Around 8:50 p.m. a power line somehow ignited nearby brush in the 1900 block of West Quinn Road on Pocatello's north side, authorities said. The power line issue also knocked out power to over 700 Idaho Power customers in north Pocatello as well as in Chubbuck and between...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Plenty of fireworks, fun set for July Fourth weekend in Southeast Idaho

After two years of Independence Day seeing its fair share of pandemic-related cancellations, there are numerous fireworks shows and other festivities set for this July Fourth weekend in Southeast Idaho. POCATELLO Monday, July 4 Pocatello’s annual Independence Day Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Historic Downtown Pocatello. The parade will begin at the intersection...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPVI Newschannel 6

Woman who may have been oldest person in Idaho dies at 109

A woman who loved root beer, high heels, having her hair and nails done and who may have been the oldest living person in Idaho, died Saturday at the age of 109. Tasha Carper, of Lewiston, Dielman’s granddaughter, said Dielman, who was living at Royal Plaza, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 13. Carper said Dielman apparently recovered and was released from quarantine Friday but before she and her sister, Debbie McLean, could get permission to visit her, Dielman died.
IDAHO STATE
county17.com

Wyoming man dies after crashing, rolling into canal near Douglas

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A 23-year-old Wyoming man died June 26 when his vehicle went down an embankment and into a canal near Douglas, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported. The man was driving a Pontiac Vibe north on Wyoming Highway 91 when the Vibe went off the road to the right near milepost 6 shortly after 11 p.m. The man overcorrected, sending the Vibe off the road to the left, according to the patrol’s report. The Vibe went down an embankment and into a canal that crossed under the highway.
DOUGLAS, WY
107.9 LITE FM

Get a Laugh at Idaho’s Expense with These Jokes

It's national Joke day tomorrow and I thought it would be fun to look back at some Idaho inspired jokes. Some funny, some corny, some just plain dumb. Enjoy. If Idaho had its own space program, what would be the name of the first satellite? Spudnik (MSN.com.) “Idaho has raised...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Gas Prices Explode Going Into 4th Of July Weekend

Preparing for your 4th of July get-together can get pricey. Between fireworks, hot dogs, plenty of fun drinks, and of course some new cornhole bags, adding up the receipts can be a little depressing. What makes it even worse is having to fill up your vehicle with gas. That's even...
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Family cuts ties with investigator in Dylan Rounds case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – There is a growing rift between Dylan Rounds’ family and the private investigator hired to find him. The dissension has grown to the point Candice Cooley is now talking with an attorney to consider their options. “Now that’s been an absolute mess,” said Cooley from her home in Idaho. […]
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy