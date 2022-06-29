ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assessing Mariners' Trade For Carlos Santana

By Ty Dane Gonzalez,Colby Patnode
Inside The Mariners
 2 days ago

Carlos Santana will be making his Mariners debut against the Orioles on Tuesday night. Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode recap the trade that brought the veteran slugger to Seattle and discuss what they like and don't like about it.

The Mariners swung a noteworthy trade on Monday, acquiring veteran first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana and cash from the Royals for right-handed pitchers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming.

Santana, 36, will be a free agent after the 2022 season and is currently hitting .216/.349/.341 with four home runs, 21 RBI and a higher walk rate (17 percent) than his strikeout rate (13.2 percent). Most notably, in the month of June, he's slashing .357/.478/.554 with a 198 wRC+.

Watch the video above as Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode recap the deal and discuss what they like and don't like about it for Seattle.

Inside The Mariners

Seattle, WA
