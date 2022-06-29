Hospital evacuated in Grand Coulee over gas leak, GCSO says

Coulee Medical Center (Image credit: Northwest Rural Health Network, Facebook)

GRAND COULEE, Wash. — Patients of the Coulee Medical Center are being dispersed to different hospitals and facilities across Grant County following a gas leak that forced a full-scale evacuation of the facility.

According to PIO Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the gas leak was reported around 4:00 p.m. on June 28, 2022. Once the hazard was identified, hospital leaders decided to evacuate the facility including all patients and staff members.

Ambulances from across Grant County rushed to Grand Coulee to help redistribute patients to different facilities in the region. Foreman confirmed that no one was hurt as a direct result of the gas leak or evacuation.

There is no timetable for when the facility will be cleared for re-entry, but public officials and first responders ask that community members stay clear of the area while they work to address the issue and help their patients.

Ambulances were re-directed from four different cities in Grant County, where KAPP-KVEW is tracking wildfires.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are revealed.

