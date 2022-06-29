ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Hospital evacuated in Grand Coulee over gas leak, GCSO says

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwWEZ_0gP2vhJ100
Coulee Medical Center (Image credit: Northwest Rural Health Network, Facebook)

GRAND COULEE, Wash. — Patients of the Coulee Medical Center are being dispersed to different hospitals and facilities across Grant County following a gas leak that forced a full-scale evacuation of the facility.

According to PIO Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the gas leak was reported around 4:00 p.m. on June 28, 2022. Once the hazard was identified, hospital leaders decided to evacuate the facility including all patients and staff members.

Ambulances from across Grant County rushed to Grand Coulee to help redistribute patients to different facilities in the region. Foreman confirmed that no one was hurt as a direct result of the gas leak or evacuation.

CURRENT BREAKING NEWS: People living near Soap Lake wildfire told to evacuate immediately

There is no timetable for when the facility will be cleared for re-entry, but public officials and first responders ask that community members stay clear of the area while they work to address the issue and help their patients.

Ambulances were re-directed from four different cities in Grant County, where KAPP-KVEW is tracking wildfires. Tune into KAPP-KVEW Local News at 6 o’clock and again at 6:30 p.m. for continued coverage of these emergencies.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
yaktrinews.com

Grant County fires may have started as trash burns

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Two wildfires in Grant County may have been caused by trash burns that got out of control. The Grant County Fire Marshal is investigating the potential cause of the fires, which sparked Tuesday. Each fire started around the same time and were fueled by high winds.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

BREAKING: 3 Fires Currently Burning in Grant County

Adrian Road between SR28 and Rd 20 NE has also been upgraded to a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation level. Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations have been announced for the following areas due to the brush fire near Soap Lake:. -21000 block of Road D.5 NE. -Area of Road D.5...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
City
Grand Coulee, WA
Grant County, WA
Government
Grand Coulee, WA
Government
q13fox.com

Soap Lake wildfire evacuations lifted, 2 firefighters hurt

SOAP LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has canceled Level 3 evacuation notices for areas near Soap Lake that were initially put in place due to a wildfire that started spreading Tuesday afternoon. According to the GCSO, the evacuation notice, which means ‘go now’, was in effect...
SOAP LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Update on the Missing Kayaker near the Wenatchee River

Chelan County Emergency Management currently has no update on the missing kayaker who disappeared at the Wenatchee River on the morning of June 25. Someone contacted the authorities and reported that they last saw their friend go over a waterfall before going missing. Water levels in the Wenatchee River are...
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Gas Leak#Kapp Kvew Local News
ifiberone.com

Teen drowns in Omak Lake

OMAK - According to an article published by the Omak Chronicle, 17-year-old Emmanuel Garcia’s day on the water turned tragic when he drowned in Omak Lake on June 22. Garcia reportedly was swimming with friends at around 7:30 p.m. at Nicholson Beach when he went under the water and didn’t come up, according to Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez.
OMAK, WA
KHQ Right Now

Two injured in Grant County fire vehicle rollover near Soap Lake

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) stated a Fire District 7 vehicle was involved in a rollover collision, injuring two occupants. According to GCSO, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night near Road 20-NE and Road B.5-NE. The vehicle was part of the team responding to the wildfire east of Soap Lake.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Nationwide Report

14-year-old boy seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Grant County (Grant County, WA)

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries following an auto-pedestrian collision in Grant County. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of S.R. 243 and Columbia Blvd at about 3:49 a.m. after getting reports of a hit-and-run crash. The early reports showed that a car hit the boy for undetermined reasons. The driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene after the accident.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Two Man Charged for Home Theft of Over $20,000 Cash

A Moses Lake man is in jail after he and an Omak man are accused of burglarizing a home and stealing more than $20,000 in cash. The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary took place at about 10:30 Sunday morning in Oroville. An investigation led to the arrest...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Investigator says all allegations of misconduct against former Soap Lake superintendent are 'unfounded'

SOAP LAKE - Nearly four months after the resignation of former Soap Lake Superintendent Sunshine Pray, the investigative conclusions into allegations of misconduct against her were released to iFIBER ONE News on Tuesday. The district's insurance company Clear Risk Solutions out of Ephrata, conducted an investigation that involved interviews with...
SOAP LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Update: Othello Shooting Victim Passes Away

Adam's County Sheriff's Office have sadly announced the passing of the Othello victim from the June 26 shooting incident. On Sunday, two teen brothers were involved in the shooting of 50-year-old Felipe Garza near the Edson tracks of Othello. Both 16-year-old Arturo Pineda- Feliciano and 14-year-old Gustavo Pineda-Feliciano suspects are...
OTHELLO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy