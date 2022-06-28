ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Status Report: Mariners RHP George Kirby

By Benjamin Ranieri
Inside The Mariners
Inside The Mariners
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSvOq_0gP2vb0f00

Mariners right-handed pitcher George Kirby had a rough outing last night, but his rookie campaign has been very impressive. What should we expect of him the rest of the way?

Getting solid production from a rookie starter is not something a team should count on; it just doesn’t happen often. The Mariners were lucky to receive strong contributions from Logan Gilbert last year, and George Kirby has followed suit this year. Even after a disastrous start against the Orioles on Monday night, Kirby has been very good in his first major league action.

Taking a look at Kirby’s Baseball Savant page, nothing stands out immediately besides a walk rate that ranks in the 99th percentile in MLB. Strike throwing is Kirby’s calling card and he has pounded the zone effectively this season, allowing only seven walks to 49 strikeouts so far in 53 innings pitched.

Comparatively, Logan Gilbert walked 10 and punched out 53 in his first 10 big league starts. Kirby is running an ERA of 4.08, compared to the 3.50 of Gilbert. The numbers are awfully close, so can Kirby follow the blueprint?

The right-hander from Elon has given up 12 home runs this year, which is about one every 5.1 innings pitched. His fastball averages 95.6 MPH, but it does come with the same spin and extension Gilbert possesses. Kirby will have to locate his fastball well or he will fall in trouble and in danger of the long ball. Extracting more value out of his fastball spin is one way for him to make a jump.

Gilbert made it through most of last year by relying heavily on an impressive fastball. Kirby does not have the same capability, but his advantage lies in his command.

Kirby has a fastball, changeup, slider and curveball mix. The 24-year old can throw all of these for strikes and much more reliably than Gilbert could last year. So far, he has gotten significant put aways with all four pitches this season, with the fastball leading the charge at 21.6 percent and the changeup, curveball and slider checking in at 11.1, 9.5 and 13.6 percent respectively.

His ability to land strikes with all his pitches is a big advantage, and one or two of them taking a jump would be huge for his development.

The advanced metrics do not favor Kirby, predicting regression to come. His ability to command the strike zone and force batters to put the ball in play gives him a chance every night, and it gives the Mariners a chance to play defense behind him.

With continued growth and development, Kirby can easily follow the trail that Gilbert blazed. Taking a look at Baseball Savant’s comparable players based on velocity and movement, 2022 Logan Gilbert is his third-closest comp behind Brandon Woodruff and Dean Kremer.

Kirby has blasted past the expectation of a rookie starter already. His growth this season has been evident, and he's seamlessly stepped in for a team that desperately needed a fifth starter. There is a lot to look forward to in Seattle’s rotation for years to come and the 24-year old rookie is right in the middle of it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Did Freddie Freeman admit to making big mistake?

Freddie Freeman has made a major move that indicates he feels he made a huge mistake. Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the offseason after negotiations failed with his former team, the Atlanta Braves. Over the weekend, Freeman visited Atlanta for the first time since signing with the Dodgers. He received a warm reception from Braves fans and was completely emotional.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

The real reason Freddie Freeman fired his agent after leaving Braves for Dodgers

Three months ago, Freddie Freeman shockingly left the Atlanta Braves to sign a massive six-year $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers already boasted one of the best lineups in baseball and added a future Hall of Fame first baseman. Everything seemed to fall into place when the season began. However, the […] The post The real reason Freddie Freeman fired his agent after leaving Braves for Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson comments on Freddie Freeman switching agents

Following Freddie Freeman‘s emotional return to Truist Park, he announced that he is switching agencies because he believes they mishandled his free agent negotiations. As tears ran down Freeman’s face throughout the entire weekend, it couldn’t be more clear that he was wearing the wrong uniform. Unfortunately, there’s no going back now.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed another gem with flame-throwing relief pitcher

When the New York Yankees realized they needed to add another catcher to the equation prior to the start of the 2022 season, they targeted Jose Treviño from the Texas Rangers. Luckily, Texas wasn’t looking for a massive haul, so the Yankees packaged together Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom in exchange for the 29-year-old catcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
FanSided

Braves: 3 photos that prove Freddie Freeman never wanted to leave Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves celebrated Freddie Freeman over the weekend, but the star first baseman struggled with emotions in his return. On Tuesday, he fired his agents. Freeman never really intended to leave Atlanta, and Tuesday’s news all but confirmed that. They played hardball with the Braves, and Alex Anthopoulos called Freeman’s bluff, trading for Matt Olson to replace him.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
George Kirby
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Yardbarker

3 teams that could steal Aaron Judge away from the Bronx

The New York Yankees have no intention of letting Aaron Judge join another team in free agency next off-season, but unless they’re willing to open up the checkbook, they may lose out on the star slugger. Judge is having an MVP-caliber campaign, hitting .289 with a 36.4% on-base rate and career-best .629 slugging percentage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhp#Orioles#Kirby S Baseball Savant#Mph
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Mike Trout pointed out that Angels reliever was tipping pitches

The Los Angeles Angels dropped to 36-41 after an 11-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, and Mike Trout seemed visibly frustrated with one of his teammates. Angels reliever Elvis Peguero came on in the sixth inning and gave up four earned runs on two hits and two walks in 0.2 innings. Peguero was tipping his pitches, and cameras caught Trout in center field demonstrating how the pitcher was doing so. Trout was seemingly showing Peguero how to fix the problem.
ANAHEIM, CA
Popculture

ESPN MLB Analyst Jessica Mendoza Reveals Who Is the 'Best Team in Baseball' (Exclusive)

The 2022 MLB season is getting close to the halfway point, and several teams are making a push to win a world championship. As of right now, which team has the best chance to win the World Series? PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza, who said the New York Yankees have the best chance to win it all. But she also has her eye on the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Mets add former Brave via waivers

Robertson is a utility player that never made an appearance in Atlanta. He’s proven to have a knack for getting on-base, but there’s not much else to love about his game. With so many players on their way back for the Braves, it was always unlikely he stuck around in the organization for much longer. Let’s just hope he doesn’t come back and bite Atlanta in some way with the Mets.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: Insider Says Trea Turner to Phillies in the Offseason, Correa in Play for LA

It’s never too early to start thinking about the hot stove this coming offseason. For Dodgers fans, there are some clear areas of need and of concern. One could be the team’s effort to re-sign Clayton Kershaw once again. The long-time Dodger ace inked a one-year deal to stay in LA last offseason but has made his desire to be closer to home in Texas known. The other big to-do item for the front office will involve years and big money.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Freddie Freeman changing agents over how Braves-Dodgers free agency played out, per report

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman will no longer be represented by Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. Freeman, now listed internally as his own agent, has reportedly told friends that he's angry with how his free agency played out last winter, when he left Atlanta for the West Coast after the Braves acquired Matt Olson in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Mariners

Inside The Mariners

Seattle, WA
28
Followers
34
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheMariners brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Seattle Mariners.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/mariners

Comments / 0

Community Policy